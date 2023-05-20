Jay-Z and Beyoncé's $200M Mansion Purchase Generates $11M in Tax for Homeless
Jay-Z & Beyoncé $200M Malibu Mansion to Help Homeless in L.A. Thanks to $11 Million Tax!!!
5/20/2023 1:00 AM PT
Jay-Z and Beyoncé's historic real estate purchase will do a lot more than just give the famous duo a place to lay their heads ... it'll benefit people struggling in L.A. to the tune of at least $11 million!!!
If you didn't know ... L.A. County recently rolled out a new "mansion tax" -- adding a 4% tax on properties that sell for $5 million or more. The tax bumps to 5.5% if the property sells for $10 million or more.
TMZ broke the story, Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchased their brand new, 30,000-square-foot Malibu estate for $200 million ... which, with the new tax, will generate $11 million.
The sale makes it the most expensive ever in the state of California ... second in the country only to a $238 million purchase of an NYC apartment.
As for where that money goes ... it'll be used for affordable housing and homelessness programs in the County. So, given the current homeless problem in L.A. ... the money should definitely be put to good use.