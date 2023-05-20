Jay-Z and Beyoncé's $200M Mansion Purchase Generates $11M in Tax for Homeless

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's historic real estate purchase will do a lot more than just give the famous duo a place to lay their heads ... it'll benefit people struggling in L.A. to the tune of at least $11 million!!!

If you didn't know ... L.A. County recently rolled out a new "mansion tax" -- adding a 4% tax on properties that sell for $5 million or more. The tax bumps to 5.5% if the property sells for $10 million or more.

TMZ broke the story, Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchased their brand new, 30,000-square-foot Malibu estate for $200 million ... which, with the new tax, will generate $11 million.

The sale makes it the most expensive ever in the state of California ... second in the country only to a $238 million purchase of an NYC apartment.