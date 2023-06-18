Orlando Bloom -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
6/18/2023 12:25 AM PT
Orlando Bloom's looks over the years are fine 'n
dandy Daddy!
Here is a 26-year-old version of Bloom looking suave and strong with his long curly hair and chiseled jaw at the premiere of "Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" back in 2003 (left). This was the first of four films Orlando would take on the role of the pirate, Will Turner.
And 20 years later ... the glowing father of two was recently photographed at a fancy film event in France looking devilishly handsome (right).
Hollywood may be enduring June Gloom, but the forecast is looking 100% clear for June Bloom!
The question here is...