Royal Expert Says Meghan Markle Tried to Upstage Kate Middleton Amid Return

Kate Middleton made her long-awaited return to the spotlight Saturday amid her cancer battle ... but Meghan Markle tried stealing her thunder -- so says one royal expert.

We talked to Jonathan Sacerdoti on "TMZ Live" Monday ... where he broke down the Princess of Wales' appearance at the Trooping the Colour celebration -- and what it meant for the Royal Family, and more importantly ... why he thinks Meg wanted in on the attention.

He says Princess Kate joining her husband, Prince William, and their children on Buckingham Palace's famed balcony amid her health struggles reminded the public why they love the royals ... but slammed MM for trotting out new jams right around the same time.

The Duchess of Sussex has been called out for launching new products over the weekend as part of her new lifestyle brand. ICYMI ... Meghan's close friend, Nacho Figueras, shared a sneak peek of American Riviera Orchard's new jam and dog biscuits on Instagram Friday.

Remember, Harry and Meghan have been at odds with the royals ever since their famed Megxit in 2020 .. rarely linking up with PH's family since moving to the States -- even amid King Charles and Princess Kate's respective cancer battles.

So, many are interpreting this soft launch for Meghan's lifestyle goods as a deliberate move to steal the news cycle away from the Princess of Wales ... including Jonathan here.

Check it out ... he's pretty fired up, calling the perceived plot as "pathetic." Of course, he also acknowledges it might just be a coincidence on timing -- which is probably the case.

Either way ... Jon is happy to see Kate back in the public eye, and thinks Brits are too.

