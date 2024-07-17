Prime Day 2024: Shop the Hottest Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Have you been itching to buy a new Apple Watch or Gaming monitor ... but just can't stomach paying full price?

Well, have we got the scoop for you with these insane Amazon Prime Day deals ... from Peletons to security cameras to baby carseats.

Check out these truly mind-boggling deals below!

This Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case is the perfect partner for a healthy lifestyle. For $299.00 the S9 chip has advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it.

"I bought this to keep track of my heart rate and it has been so useful in many more ways than I intended! I'm able to log workouts, check ECG, answer, receive calls and texts, and check certain things like MyChart or my Dexcom app," one happy five-star reviewer said. "I'm also really bad at keeping track of my phone and it has a nice feature to ping my phone to where I can hear it and find it even if I muted it! Battery life is amazing, band is comfortable, and the watch works great."

"I replaced a 5 year old Apple Watch with this one. I love that Apple allows such a seamless transition. No setting up all your settings over again. The tap your fingers to pull up the menu is an interesting, if not rather useless feature. Otherwise it works as expected and Apple always makes a great product. The battery life lasts all day and I love the always on display. Apple also offers a nice variety of watch faces from super informative to charming. I would recommend Apple Watches," another happy reviewer shared.

The Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are the ultimate headphones with high-fidelity audio, a sleek design and a great price at $500.03. It also has a transparency mode that lets you hear and interact with the world around you along with active noise cancellation.

"I'm impressed with these headphones, especially if you own Apple products and intend to use them all. The seamless transition from my Mac to my iPhone and back to my iPad and Apple TV works flawlessly. The bass is awesome, and the sound clarity is top-notch. The transparency mode is unlike anything you can get from anyone else, so overall, it's an A1 product in my books," a happy customer said in their review.

While another called them: "the best headphones I've ever owned."

"I have had Beats Pro, AirPods Pro, and a few others and I love the sound quality of these headphones. I love the case and how you can carry them with a handle. I love the style and color. I can’t wait to see if they come out with another version with even more color options :)," they concluded.

For all the gamers, two screen set-up workers and anyone who just needs a wider screen -- the SAMSUNG 49 Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor will fix your screen size issues. The super wide display will transport you into your digital world or help organize your tabs with ease at $1,099.99.

"Arrived in 3 days, packaging was flawless no issues. MUCH bigger than I thought, you will be blown away from the sheer size. My Ps5 , Xbox and Pc look incredible and perform amazing on this monitor. I would without hesitation recommend this monitor," one review stated.

"got this to replace my two-screen set up it works great. weighs a ton and does take some time to get used to. can easily fit 3 tabs at once. recommend an arm or a deep desk it takes up a good amount of space," another stated in their five-star review.

The Graco Slimfit 3 in 1 Convertible Car Seat adapts from rear-facing harness to forward facing harness to high back booster. It will save you space while its also packed with the latest Graco ProtectPlus Engineered for maximum accident security.

"We got this carseat because my 7 month old was quickly outgrowing his infant carseat carrier. He's very long for his age so he started to get uncomfortable in it and we knew it was time for an upgrade. This carseat checked all my boxes. It's safe, compact and fits will in our small SUV. My baby seems very comfortable in it. My husband installed it in less than 5 minutes and it is SOLID. I feel so at ease with this carseat keeping my baby safe. AND it's affordable!," one reviewer shared.

While another added that it was their "go to car seat":

"MY go to car seat for all of my kids. once we are out of infant seat the Graco slim is the best. it fits perfectly in my car seats while still being roomy enough for the kids to be comfortable. it is easy to put in and move from car to car when needed. It is also super NICE, the quality the fabric the easy removal of spills and food stains etc from kids is a huge plus as well."

The SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone makes life a lot easier with its 'Circle and Search in a Snap' software that allows users to just circle something they want more information such as an outfit or a vacation location. Plus, it allows for real-time translations when travelling for convenient communication for $1,199.99.

"Very comfortable to hold. Nice large screen for these aging eyes. Powerful performance and very secure. Charges fast and lasts all day, despite regular use. Photos are amazing. Quite a Powerful machine in a small device," one reviewer said.

"I have been a fan and purchase of many Samsung products over the years. Their small electronic devices is their real strength. This phone is no exception to that assessment. It's got all of the features that I'm familiar with and some additional ones to enhance the user experience. The screen is vibrant and easy to look at for an extended period. If you are an avid Android user, and you want/need a new phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is an excellent choice," another happy customer said.

The $1,011 Original Peloton Bike with Immersive 22 HD Touchscreen is a game-changer for those cardio lovers! It's an experience that takes you beyond cycling and into another world with just you and your bike. The seat, handlebar and screen can all be adjusted to fit any height and size.

"For this price point, am very happy with the purchase and delivery experience. Very easy to assemble, delivery was convenient and hassle free. Wasn't sure how much I'd use this, but has been a great addition to my fitness routine. Was replacing a spin bike, and wasnt sure about whether all the bells and whistles were necessary. Classes are amazing and tracking workout metrics has been a huge motivator. Would highly recommend, great investment in your personal health," one reviewer said.

"I've had my eye on a Peloton since the height of the pandemic. When our gym membership went up again, I decided to research it more seriously. Amazon Prime made me bite the bullet and I'm so glad I did! Delivery with set up for free three days after purchase, and I bought it for $360 less than usual. The ride is smooth and it's really high quality bike. I guess you get what you pay for! We got the monthly class subscription and the whole family can access the Peloton app. It takes up very little space. It fits our lifestyle (I mostly work from home) and financially makes sense because we would have paid over $1000 for our gym memberships," another five-star reviewer wrote.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush has three different modes -- clean, white and gum care. It also has a two minute timer that tells the user when to move onto a different area of the mouth for $59.95.

"This is easy to use and leaves my teeth feeling clean. It tells you to break your mouth down into quadrants, and then times you for each quadrant, so you just wiggle it around until the pause. It's worth the price to keep your teeth," one reviewer said of their sparkly teeth.

"This is a repeat purchase in our house with 6 family members as my husband uses a bit too much pressure and can’t stop this, so his lasts about 2.5 years while I get 3+ out of mine. The battery life on this is fantastic and charges very fast if you forgot to put it on the charger. Love the more basic brush-head as it’s wider, but have used others with it as well. Easy to reach all parts of the mouth and the timer advises when it’s time to change sections. Overall really great product and still very happy my dentist got me onto these in 2017. I do not use the app, but it’s an option," one reviewer wrote.

The GoPro HERO11 Black Bundle has 5.3K video and gives 91 per cent more resolution than 4K and a massive 665% more than 1080p. Plus it has the Emmy Award-Winning HyperSmooth Stabilization!

"My son rides dirt bikes and bmx's with the camera on his chest mount and it's image quality is great and it’s very easy to use! The size is perfect and a good deal for a great price!," one reviewer said of their son's experience.

"I bought this as a gift for my fiance. He likes to take videos of when he’s driving around or when we travel. It’s easy to use & has good sound & image quality. The size is perfect for a tripod & you get your moneys worth. It’s not hard to figure out," another happy purchaser wrote.

The Blink Outdoor Wire-free smart security camera has enhanced motion detection making you and your family feel safe. The $99.99 product helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone with a 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

"I have my cameras around my apartment building and they work wonderful they have great video recordings and many mounting options ( have to buy separately) these cameras and their motion sensing capabilities work great but do not work through windows and the app is very easy to use and getting support through blink is phenomenal 10 out of 10 would recommend," one reviewer wrote.

Another satisfied customer wrote: "They work great, and now they tell you when a person was recorded rather than just always saying 'motion detected'. They’re small, easy to setup, have a 2 way talk feature, and provide pretty good audio even though I have them in protective cases. They’re lasting great too even in the rain."

