Jay Kanter Dead at 97, Agent To Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe

Jay Kanter, a legendary film producer and former Hollywood agent to stars like Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe, is dead.

Jay died Tuesday at his home in Beverly Hills, surrounded by his family ... his son, Adam Kanter, confirmed to TMZ.

We're told Jay died peacefully from natural causes.

Kanter got a job at a big-time Hollywood agency after World War II ... being mentored by late movie mogul Lew Wasserman and working his way up the ladder.

Jay was just 22 years old when he convinced Brando to sign with him. Marlon remained Jay's client throughout his career and the two were lifelong friends.

Other stars who Jay repped included Marilyn, Warren Beatty, Grace Kelly, Ronald Reagan and Gene Kelly.

Jay ultimately moved into a film producer role and he worked on big pictures like "Alien," "Blade Runner," "Thelma and Louise," plus films in the 'Star Wars' and 'Police Academy' franchises.

Mel Brooks was another of Jay's longtime friends ... and they worked together on "Spaceballs," "Silent Movie," Young Frankenstein," "Life Stinks" and "High Anxiety."

Jay was 97.