Blake Lively says Justin Baldoni Made 2 Other Cast Members Feel "Uncomfortable"

Blake Lively says Justin Baldoni not only sexually harassed her, but he also made two other women feel "uncomfortable" on the set of "It Ends With Us," and both are willing to testify against him at trial, according to a new court filing.

Last night, Blake filed an amended complaint to her original lawsuit against Baldoni, which lays out new allegations that paint Justin in a negative light.

In the 141-page document, Blake says she was "not alone" in complaining about Baldoni and raising concerns about his behavior during their work together on the movie produced by Sony and Wayfarer starting in 2023.

She says Baldoni "acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time," which runs contrary to his current narrative that he has "invented." Blake says Baldoni "knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior.”

Blake also claims the women — who are unnamed in the amended complaint -- gave Blake "permission to share the substance of their communications” and “they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

In addition, Blake claims a female cast member reported her concerns to Sony's Ange Gianetti and a producer on the film after Lively had already aired her grievances to film executives.

Blake says the female cast member had strong reservation about coming forward, but she did anyway because she felt the movie was "suffering as a result of Mr. Baldoni’s behavior." Gianetti, Blake says, "shared those concerns with Wayfarer."

Blake says Baldoni wrote in an email to the female cast member that "he was aware of her concerns, and that adjustments would be made,” but Wayfarer “took no actions to investigate this reported conduct, nor did it implement any protections at that time.”

Blake says the same cast member even expressed concerns to her about the conditions on set, saying it was "really hard" to speak with Baldoni.

Blake goes on to say that another female cast member confided to her that she felt uneasy on set and her concerns were also documented in writing nearly a year before editing on the film had started.

What's more, Blake's attorney's Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, have added a defamation claim to the amended complaint, accusing Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, of making “inflammatory content to media outlets," while “saying anything, whether true or false that will harm Ms. Lively’s credibility and intimidate others from speaking up on her behalf.”

In her original lawsuit, Blake accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and waging a campaign to destroy her reputation, as well as mental pain and anguish, severe emotional distress and lost wages.

Baldoni has filed his own lawsuits against Blake and others, claiming, among other things, that he was defamed and smeared in the press.