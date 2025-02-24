Products to Kick Off Spring Cleaning

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Give yourself a fresh start this spring ... by doing the cleaning you put off all winter!

With the warmer weather approaching, there's no better time to get everything tidy. Put away your cold weather clothes, organize your junk drawers and deep clean those carpets.

Whether you're looking for a new vacuum ... storage bins that don't suck ... or an organizer to declutter under your sink, it's all here…and your home will be spick-and-span in no time!

You'll get big results from the BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner .

This small but mighty cleaning machine is made for all of your toughest messes and stains. Whether you've got dirty footprints on your new carpet or a wine stain on the couch, this machine's powerful suction and scrubbing power will get the job done.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "The Little Green Bissell is amazing. Very user friendly, lightweight and quick. If your dog has an accident or your high traffic areas are in need of a cleaning, this machine works wonders! You are given a small amount of cleaner that will last you a little while before you need to get more. Highly recommend!"

Tidy up with the help of these Lockable Storage Bins with Lids .

If you’ve got cluttered drawers or closets, it’s time to get organized. These clear plastic bins are the perfect solution and come in a variety of sizes, ensuring they’ll be the perfect fit for your space. Simply fill up your bins, stack them on top of one another and lock them in. With dual front doors, you can easily access your belongings, even when your bins are stacked. And when the bins aren’t in use, they can be folded up in four simple steps.

One customer raved: “I have been in an organizing frenzy and have bought so many different types of ‘containers.’ These have been a game changer with the many different ways to optimize storage. I have a couple stacked on wheels in a closet. It’s so easy to pull them out and clean underneath. I love that I can see what is inside and the ability to lock has been a game changer with little ones around! 10/10 would recommend!”

Clean up all the nooks and crannies in your home with the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum .

With all the power of an upright vacuum, it also has the ability to go anywhere thanks to the lightweight detachable pod. Just remove the nozzle and freely clean upholstery, furniture, stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, its completely sealed HEPA system captures 99.9% of dust and allergens.

“I am so thrilled with this purchase…THE SUCTION IS PHENOMENAL!! It felt like I had never vacuumed my floors before! This vac pics up EVERYTHING on the first pass, including left over glitter from Christmas which you know can be hard to pick up…GET THIS VAC. Shark has done an outstanding job with this. It is well worth the price!” one customer shared.

Your floors will be shining this spring thanks to the Spin Mop Bucket Deluxe !

This durable cleaning system makes mopping easier than ever. The microfiber heads can be attached without even bending over -- simply step on the base to snap the handle and mop head into place. The bucket’s spin feature simplifies wringing out the mop and when you’re done, the spout can be used to empty all the dirty water.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Seriously this is probably the best spin mop I’ve ever owned. I have had four spin mops over the last four years…It comes with five additional mop heads and a scrubber head. It is seriously easy to use, easy to clean. I would never own any other mop.”

Pack away all of your winter clothes for colder weather in these Foldable Fabric Storage Containers .

This set comes with six bags crafted from non-woven fabric, made to protect your belongings from dust and moisture. With a 60L capacity, these containers have plenty of room for bulky items like puffer coats and down comforters. And with a see-through front window, you’ll always know exactly what’s inside.

“I was organizing my closet and stumbled across these. They come in a 6 pack. These are awesome! In one container I was able to fit queen size sheets, pillow cases, and a decent size queen comforter. I also used them to store out of season clothes and was able to fit a lot…Size is good. It has 2 handles. Fabric reminds me of a garment bag. Highly recommend,” one happy customer shared.

Wipe away all the built up grease and grime with Clorox Free & Clear Compostable Cleaning Wipes .

These wipes can be used on a variety of hard surfaces including acrylic, sealed fiberglass, sealed granite, finished hardwood and vinyl. Plus, they’re formulated without dyes, bleach or ammonia and are crafted from compostable plant based fibers.

One five-star reviewer shared: “I absolutely adore this product. It’s not just any Clorox; it’s scent free, and it’s incredibly powerful. I have a sensitive nose to many smells, so having the option for Clorox scent free is great. I detest sponges, so having Clorox wipes readily available is a must. Not only is the scent free aspect fantastic, but it truly lives up to the Clorox reputation for its cleaning prowess.”

Ditch your old broom for the Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set .

This high quality broom is crafted from four rows of dense and durable bristles mounted on an angled head to reach corners and edges with ease. It’s tough on dirt -- and soft on surfaces, so it won’t scratch wooden floors. When you’re done, sweep everything up into the dustpan which has a built-in comb for easy cleaning.

“This is a very nice quality broom and dustpan set. I had been searching for a set for my home for awhile and this is perfect! It is well made. Durable. The broom locks snugly to the dustpan handle. The broom itself is not flimsy and I can easily sweep up lint/dust with ease. I also love that the dust pan has a comb attached to it to clean off the broom. This set never tips over,” one customer wrote in a review.

Keep all your cleaning supplies tidy with this Under Sink Organizer and Storage Set .

This space-saving set was specially designed in an L shape to fit perfectly around the pipes under your sink. It also includes built-in slide rails so that you’ll never have to reach into the depths of your cabinet ever again. Just pull out the bottom drawer to access whatever you need!

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This shelf comes packed flat but assembles in minutes. No tools needed. The drawer slides in and out easily, the rollers are great. It’s also got a built-in catch so that you won’t accidentally slide the drawer all the way out and spill the contents. I didn’t need the dividers, but the lower shelf comes with three section dividers so you can organize even better. Great shelf!”

Cleaning the bathroom has never been easier thanks to the Clorox Disinfecting ToiletWand Disposable Cleaner .

Ditch your liquid cleaner and your toilet brush and swap it for a disposable scrubbing pad that comes preloaded with disinfectant cleaner that kills 99.9% of germs. This powerful cleaner can eliminate hard water and lime stains -- and does it twice as fast as a manual toilet brush. When you’re done simply pop off the scrubbing pad directly into the trash…and never have to touch the toilet again.

“I absolutely love this whole system. I ordered one for each bathroom because I was tired of using the those dirty brushes! It is so easy to put together and I love the convenience of the pads! The amount of sudsy cleaning soap that is contained in one little pad is enough to clean 3 toilets. And disposing of it after use is a hands free! My toilets have never sparkled so much,” a happy customer wrote in a review.

Keep your home clutter-free with these Woven Storage Baskets .

While most storage containers are bulky and made from plastic, these fabric baskets are crafted from cotton rope and are stylish enough to be put on display. Available in a four-pack, these baskets come in a variety of colors to match your room’s decor -- whether you’re using it to store toys in a nursery or extra blankets in the living room.

A satisfied customer posted: “These are very pretty baskets. Good value for the money and can use them anywhere. Holds a nice amount of items. Very stylish storage solution.”

