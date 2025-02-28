Level Up Your Gaming Experience with These Must-Haves

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Looking to reach a new level in your gaming experience? You won't need cheat codes ... as we've rounded up some must-have products to upgrade your setup!

From accessories like comfortable headsets with mind-blowing sound ... to high-definition consoles and modernized arcade machines, turn any room into a professional gaming station with these items from Amazon!

Upgrade to an epic new gaming system with the Sony Playstation 5 Pro Console.

The Playstation 5 Pro features PlayStation's Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), bringing sharp image clarity on 4K TVs by using AI-enhanced resolution, optimized console performance, advanced ray tracing, and more.

The box comes with a PS5 Pro console, DualSense wireless controller, 2TB SSD, two horizontal stand feet, a HDMI cable, a AC power cord, printed materials, and a pre-installed game: ASTRO's PLAYROOM.

A five-star Amazon reviewer said the PlayStation 5 Pro is "worth the price," while another called the PS5 Pro "the best experience that console gaming can give you," similarly noting that the price is "worth it."

Take your gaming experience to the next level with the HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset!

These headsets feature up to 300 hours of wireless gaming with only a single charge along with DTS Spatial Audio, which will improve your audio advantage and immersion in gaming. The headphones also provide optimal comfort as it's crafted with plush signature HyperX memory foam and breathable leatherette.

There's a reason why it's an Amazon's Choice product!

"I've had these headphones now for 10 months, and I can honestly say I will never go back to wired headphones," a happy Amazon customer wrote, adding that the headphones "exceeded all expectations."

Immerse yourself into gaming like never before with the Xbox wireless gaming headset.

These over-the-ear headphones feature spatial auto technologies, including Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X, for exceptional sound. The headset has a flexible, lightweight design for hours of gameplay and an adjustable headband for a customized fit, so you'll be comfortable throughout your gaming experience. It also features up to 20 hours of battery life!

The Bluetooth Xbox headset is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. You can also connect it to mobile devices via Bluetooth.

Attention Playstation gamers who are looking for a new set of wireless headphones!

The PULSE Explore wireless earbuds are a great choice for lifelife sound for your gaming experience ... and beyond.

These earbuds -- which feature a modern and unique white and black design with the Playstation logo -- bring next-generation gaming audio that make it so you can immerse yourself in games just as developers intended.

And while these are Playstation headphones, they are compatible with multiple devices beyond a PS5 and can also be wirelessly connected with PC and Mac computers and mobile devices.

Vroom, vroom! Get ready to race with the HORI Racing Wheel for Xbox.

This full-size racing well and pedals are optimized for authentic racing simulation. The wheel provides a 270-degree turn radius with adjustable output options, and includes mount security with a sturdy clamp system.

The wheel and pedals set is compatible with Xbox series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

An Amazon customer wrote in a five-star review that the racing wheel is "great for starters," writing that it's "easy to use and setup," adding that they "haven't stopped playing with the wheel since I bought it."

Make your professional racing dreams a reality with Next Level Racing's F-GT racing simulator!

This racing simulator brings an authentic racing experience, throwing you into the cockpit and allowing you to sit in true racing positions used in both formula and GT racing. The simulator features a premium racing seat with lumbar support, an adjustable wheel, high end pedals, and more.

As for compatibility, this simulation is compatible with a wide variety of platforms, including Playstation and Xbox devices. It can be used for sim racing and even professional driver training!

Turn your home into an arcade with the Arcade1Up Marvel Vs. Capcom arcade machine!

This machine -- which is a X-Men '97 deluxe edition -- is online multiplayer, and features a light-up marquee and dual speakers for dynamic sound. It comes with eight arcade games, including X-Men vs. Street Fighters, Marvel Superheroes War of the Gems, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighters, X-Men Mutant Apocalypse, Marvel vs. Capcom, and more.

The arcade machine also connects to an app, so you can join the arcade community and challenge online leaderboards.

Take your game on the go with the Capcom Super Pocket!

This hand game console makes it so you can carry arcade classics in your pocket. While it comes with a handful of preloaded Capcom games, it's also Evercade compatible, and can feature over 45 cartridges and more than 500 games!

"Great game system," a five-star reviewer wrote. "A well-made hand-held console. And the games you can get are super fun. Definitely worth it."

Get ready to feel super nostalgic when you take a walk down memory lane with the Arcade1Up Pac-Man Legacy deluxe arcade machine!

This Pac-Man yellow arcade machine will transport you into a different time as it features 14 classic games, including Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, Rompers, Mappy, and more.

The machine combines the best of the old and new, bringing you iconic retro games with authentic artwork, along with modern technology as the machine connects to an app so you can challenge gamers in the arcade community across the country.