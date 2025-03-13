Marshawn Lynch Failed Drug Test Letter Hits Auction Block, Popped for Weed

Marshawn Lynch flunked an NFL drug test in 2009 ... and now the actual letter the league sent to the star running back is on the auction block!!

The auction, held by Lelands, also features a Babe Ruth signed baseball and a super valuable Michael Jordan card ... and while those may ultimately sell for more cash, the Beast Mode letter is by far the most unique item.

The correspondence, dated April 13, 2009 and written on an NFL letterhead, came from Dr. Lawrence S. Brown, a medical advisor to the National Football League.

In the letter, Dr. Brown informs Lynch, a Buffalo Bills RB in his third season in the league at the time, that his urine came up dirty for marijuana.

The envelope, which is also included as part of the auction lot, is stamped "CONFIDENTIAL."

Marshawn was not suspended ... and he ultimately went on to have quite the memorable career -- including a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lynch letter has a starting bid floor of $300. Leland's auction closes Saturday night.