Whitney Cummings Discusses Hailey Bieber's Plans to Sue Online Trolls

Whitney Cummings is weighing in on the Hailey Bieber legal drama, calling her plans to sue over false rumors a bit dramatic -- especially when there are bigger issues brewing in the online world.

TMZ caught up with Whitney, and she says Hailey’s online haters aren’t the real issue -- today’s teens are dealing with bigger drama, like obsessing over whose posts are getting likes on IG and getting addicted to that kind of validation.

Catch the clip, 'cause Whitney goes deeper into how she really feels about protecting the kids from the pressures of social media today.

But back to Hailey’s situation, Whitney doubles down, saying it’s not that serious. Whether or not Hailey liked that post about Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco, she thinks no lawyers are needed -- just say you don’t like someone and move on.

Whitney makes a solid case for negative reinforcement, saying we need more of it in the world -- and according to her, online antics will get you in trouble either way -- whether you like a post or not.

TMZ broke the news, with sources telling us Hailey’s seriously considering taking legal action for the first time over the latest disgusting narrative online, which is trying to paint her as a bully and stalker.