Unscripted ‘Horizon 2’ Rape Scene Scared Child Actors, Made Set 'Uncomfortable'

Kevin Costner is being sued by a stunt performer over a unscripted rape scene in his anthology series "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2" ... and it seems the moment also took its toll on the film's child actors.

Here's the deal ... Devyn LaBella filed the lawsuit this week against Costner and the film's production companies after she says she was "the victim of a violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" directed by Costner on May 2, 2023, according to legal docs we obtained.

A production source with direct knowledge tells TMZ … While they can't speak to the lawsuit allegations, they did know the the rape scene was filmed within earshot of child actors … and neither they nor their adult counterparts were given any heads up about the loud, explicit moment.

And since they had zero warning, the kids were scared and upset when they suddenly heard a woman screaming bloody murder -- and adults around them reassured all was well … even though no one knew what was happening!

LaBella -- whose other credits include "Barbie" and "American Horror Story" -- says she experienced no issues on set prior and even filmed a scheduled and rehearsed sexual assault scene on May 1 ... which is why she was shocked to stroll on to set the following day learning she would be subject to shooting another explicit scene.

We hear there were whispers on set the next day that it was an “uncomfortable” night for actors involved in the unscripted scene -- but for the most part, whatever occurred was very “hush hush."

LaBella claims there was no contractually mandated intimacy coordinator present on set for the unscripted assault. And the suit accuses Costner and the associated production companies of acting "with malice, fraud, oppression, and in reckless disregard" of her rights.

Costner's attorney Marty Singer previously told TMZ the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit" and claims LaBella is a "serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry" ... and adds Costner "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously."

Our source agrees, mostly ... Kevin is a pro and was wonderful, especially to the kid actors – save for this instance of no warning for such a graphic moment, which was a serious lapse in protocol at worst, disrespectful at best.