Schitt's Creek's Cast's Favorite Parts Of The Show

"Schitt's Creek" had a rocky start with audiences upon its 2015 debut, although it quickly found a fan base after its premiere on Netflix in 2017.

And many of the show's fans remained steadfast with the program for the length of its six-season run, which ultimately came to a close in 2020.

We're going to take a look back at what the principal cast of the comedy series has described as their favorite aspects of the project and see what made the program so special in their eyes.

Eugene Levy Loved Working With The Cast ... Including His Son

To kick things off, we're checking out what Eugene Levy, who portrayed former video store magnate Johnny Rose throughout the run of the show, which he co-created.

Following the conclusion of the show, the actor spoke to Variety and admitted that he "loved going into work every day" based on the strength of the show's cast, which included his son Dan.

Levy added that he felt as if the show's crew was also "great" to work with, and stated that he would have been happy to work on the show indefinitely.

However, he stated that he understood the need to leave the program on a high note, stating that he wanted to "get out while the going’s good."

Catherine O'Hara Enjoyed Collaborating With An Old Friend

Co-headlining the show is Catherine O'Hara, whose portrayal of former soap opera star Moira Rose earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020.

The performer has since stated that she was grateful for the opportunity to work with the elder Levy, whom she had known for decades prior to the show's inception.

The actress told The Guardian that, despite having numerous credits to her name, she was still nervous working on her own, as she often felt "too much pressure" to succeed.

O'Hara then remarked that, as she was able to lean on Levy and his family for support while working on the show, she felt like she could "share the showing off."

Dan Levy Was Surprised By The Show's Cultural Impact

Dan Levy received much notice throughout the show's run for his portrayal of David Rose, an openly pansexual small business owner forced to deal with his family's fall from grace.

The actor, who co-created the show alongside his father and served as a writer, director and producer, also became notable for writing characters who were comfortable and supportive of his character's sexuality.

The multi-talented performer spoke about the decision to omit homophobia from the series during an interview with GQ, describing it as "a very simple choice that I made."

He then stated that he had "no idea" about the impression that his show would make on LGBTQ+ fans, and claimed that many had reached out to express their gratitude for his work on the program.

Annie Murphy Was Able To Grow As An Actress On Set

Rounding out the Rose family is Annie Murphy, who played superficial daughter Alexis Murphy throughout all of the show's six seasons.

Just before the conclusion of the show, the actress spoke to Variety and recalled that, even though she had plenty of acting experience before joining the project, her nerves kicked in just before shooting its pilot.

The performer recalled that she "forgot that I would have to actually act with these people who I’d idolized for so long."