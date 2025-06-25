George Kittle Raves Favorite Workout Hack Blows, in a Good Way

Play video content Bussin' With The Boys

George Kittle's favorite workout tool comes with its perks ... 'cause as he puts it, it helps him "blow huge loads" -- and yes, he's talking about what you think he is.

The San Francisco 49ers superstar raved about the Vasper Systems during a sit-down with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on "Bussin' with the Boys" this week ... getting a bit TMI when breaking down the benefits of the training method.

"It knocks you the f*** out at night, unconscious," Kittle said. "You sleep so well and you have wild dreams, too. It's awesome."

Pretty innocent, right?? Well ... there's one more bit about ejaculation.

"The main selling point is you, umm, you blow huge loads ... That’s how it was sold to players is like, 'Look, it boosts your testosterone, you sleep really well, you're going to feel great, and you’re also going to blow huge loads.'"

"I was like, aww that's bulls*** -- not bulls***."

Kittle said word got around about the effects of the fancy tech ... and soon enough, even coaches were using it.

So what is the Vasper?? Kittle said it's a stationary bike that restricts blood flow to the biceps/quads and features ice water pads that essentially trick the body into thinking it went through an intense workout ... and then kickstarts the recovery process.