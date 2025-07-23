Who Is Pete DeJoy? Get To Know Astronomer's Interim CEO

How Pete DeJoy Ended Up As The Interim CEO Of Astronomer

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron launched himself into the zeitgeist when he was apparently caught embracing the company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert in July 2025.

The tech executive made a fast exit from the company after a video of the incident went viral, and he's been replaced by interim CEO Pete DeJoy.

We're going to check out how the new head of the company's got plans for its future ... and see how he feels about Byron's now-infamous catch on camera.

DeJoy Was Brought In After Byron Resigned From Astronomer

DeJoy signed on following Byron's resignation from Astronomer ... just days after the video of Byron and Cabot went viral.

A statement regarding his departure from the company was shared at the time, in which Astronomer expressed its standards of "conduct and accountability" expected of its higher-ups "were not met."

Also mentioned in the statement was Byron's resignation being accepted by the company's board of directors, as well as DeJoy's placement as Astronomer's interim CEO.

The company concluded by acknowledging its bad turn of luck in the press and expressed it would continue to focus on working with clients on data and A.I.-related issues.

DeJoy Called The Spotlight On Astronomer 'Surreal'

DeJoy helped co-found Astronomer in 2017, and he started serving as its chief product officer in 2025, according to his LinkedIn.

The entrepreneur -- who holds bachelor's degrees in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College -- formerly acted as the company's vice president for product.

DeJoy shared a statement of his own regarding his placement as interim CEO on his LinkedIn, and described the attention surrounding Byron's actions as "unusual and surreal for our team."

However, the entrepreneur described himself as taking on "a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers" at the end of his statement.

The Entrepreneur Reacted To A Post Regarding 'Memes' Of Byron

DeJoy's aware of the jokes that have popped up at Byron's expense in the days since he was caught at the concert, and he liked a post regarding said jokes that was shared by former Astronomer team member Zachary Hensley, according to the New York Post.

In the post, Hensley admitted he had "laughed at the memes" and had "shared a few" about the former CEO's behavior ... although he added he was still "rooting" for everyone else at Astronomer.

He also spoke about the dedication of everyone at Astronomer, and said he still had "love" for the company's staff.