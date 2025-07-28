Who Is Lee Pfund? Get to Know Country Star Adam Mac's Husband

It looks like country star Adam Mac won't be writing any breakup anthems anytime soon -- because he just married his long-term partner, Lee Pfund!

The singer and his new husband tied the knot in June 2025, following a year of engagement, although he didn't let his fans know about the union for a month, when he shared a post about the ceremony on his Instagram ... gotta keep 'em guessing!

We're going to take a look into the background of the musician's spouse and see how they went from meeting through friends to planning a life together.

Lee and Adam Met Through Mutual Friends ... And Dated for Several Years

Pfund's originally from the Memphis, Tennessee area, and he holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis, according to his LinkedIn.

The country singer's new husband's worn plenty of hats within the real estate industry, and he currently works as a managing broker and realtor in the Nashville area, where he moved in 2013.

Mac gave People a bit of insight into his partner's background in a 2024 sit-down and claimed Pfund "wasn't even really a country music fan" prior to attending CMA Fest in 2017.

The singer added his now-husband was won over when his mother "dragged him" to a Maren Morris show, where he "fell in love" with the genre.

Lee's a Realtor Based in Nashville

Mac's love story with Pfund began after the 2017 CMA Fest, when they met at a bar after being introduced by mutual friends.

Although the two quickly became "obsessed with each other" and moved in together, the singer claimed his now-husband wasn't exactly rushing to tie the knot.

Mac stated he, as well as Pfund, apparently "grew up knowing that it was not an option," and added marriage wasn't really on his partner's mind when they first started dating.

However, the realtor eventually changed his mind, as he proposed in January 2024, and Pfund popped the big question by having the phrase "Will you marry me?" printed on two sides of their dog's ID tag -- how's that for puppy love?!

The Country Star and His Husband Had a Destination Wedding

Mac and Pfund made things official during a wedding ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, where they'd spent time on an anniversary trip a few years prior to tying the knot, according to Us Weekly.

The singer and his husband decided to keep their ceremony intimate and "deeply personal," as they "didn’t want anything big" to mark the occasion.

The happy couple is also planning a reception for their family and friends in Nashville, set to take place later in 2025, and they're looking into honeymooning in Europe.