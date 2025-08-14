Who Is Max Martin? Get To Know Taylor Swift's Longtime Collaborator

How Max Martin Collaborated On Several Hits With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's landed plenty of hits over the length of her career, and we're gonna let you in on a little not-so-secret ... lots of her hits were completed with the help of collaborators.

And the singer's pretty loyal to a select few -- including Max Martin, who's co-written and produced a fair amount of her biggest hits.

We're going to take a look at the music industry titan's work history, as well as Max's longstanding professional relationship with Swift.

Martin's Worked On Some Of The Biggest Songs Of The 21st Century

Martin -- who was born Karl Martin Sandberg -- is originally from Sweden, and he got his start in the music industry by performing in various bands in the late 1980s and early '90s.

The performer eventually moved into producing, and he worked with artists like The Backstreet Boys, Celine Dion and *NSYNC early in his career.

He eventually worked on some of the catchiest tracks of the 21st century, like Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling" and Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time," just to name a few.

Oh, and he's picked up plenty of awards for his work, including five Grammy Awards and an impressive 25 nominations.

He's Worked With Swift For Over A Decade

Martin and Swift began collaborating way back in the early 2010s, when he co-produced several songs on her 2012 record "Red."

The hitmaker was evidently pleased by the producer's efforts, as she brought him back to work as one of the co-producers on the record's follow-up, "1989."

Martin stuck around for Swift's 2017 record "Reputation," serving as one of the main producers and songwriters.

Oh, and remember those Grammy Awards we mentioned earlier? Several of those nominations were for his work with Swift!

Martin Co-Produced Swift's Twelfth Studio Album

Although Martin sat out for the production of much of Swift's post-"Reputation" material, she revealed he was coming back for more on an August 2025 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which was co-hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce.

The singer spoke highly of Martin and their frequent collaborator Shellback, who she worked with on her 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl," and recalled working on the album as a trio "felt like catching lightning in a bottle."

She went on to say she felt as if the group had "all grown up so much" in the years since "Reputation" was released.