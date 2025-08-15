Who Is Dr. Howard Krein? Get To Know Ashley Biden's Estranged Husband

Divorce lawyers tend to be a busy lot -- and it looks like Ashley Biden's going to be getting pretty close to one soon, because she just filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Dr. Howard Krein.

The news about the end of the couple's marriage was reported in August 2025, after the couple had been married for 13 years.

We're going to take a look at the background of the social worker's soon-to-be-ex-husband and see how they came together before breaking apart.

Howard's A Doctor And Surgeon From New Jersey

Krein was raised in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and his mother was a physician's assistant in cardiology, while his father worked in the marketing department of healthcare company Aetna, according to the New York Times.

He went to nearby Rutgers University for his bachelor's and master's degrees, and he earned a Ph.D. from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School before heading to Thomas Jefferson University in Pennsylvania for medical school.

Krein later became a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he also works as an otolaryngologist -- that's an ear, nose, and throat doctor, in case you were wondering.

Oh, and on top of all that, he was an assistant professor of facial, plastic, and reconstructive surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, according to ABC News -- that's one hell of a resume!

Howard And Ashley Met Through Her Late Brother

Krein and Biden met all the way back in 2010, when they were introduced by her brother Beau, who passed away from cancer in 2015, according to People.

The medical professional popped the big question on a trip to Big Sur, California, in 2011 -- although not before asking former President Joe Biden for his permission.

The pair tied the knot in an interfaith wedding ceremony at the same church where Ashley was baptized in Greenville, Delaware, the following year.

Krein and Biden resided in Philadelphia for much of their marriage, and they did not have children together.

Ashley Pulled The Plug On Her Marriage

The pair ended up separating, and Biden filed divorce papers with the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on August 11, 2025, according to the New York Post.

The reason for the former president's daughter and the doctor split wasn't immediately clear.

Biden appeared to allude to her impending divorce in an Instagram Story showing her giving the camera a thumbs-up while walking through a park, set to Beyoncé's track "Freedom."