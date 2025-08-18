Who Is Josh Bowling? What To Know About Abby Hensel's Husband

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have been through a lot together ... although only Abby's able to call herself a married woman -- as she's been married to Josh Bowling ever since 2021.

The "Abby & Brittany" star's marriage left many of her fans scratching their heads about how the union worked out, as she's been connected below the torso to her sister since birth ... but she's been living a happily married life with her spouse -- who's got a past of his own.

We're going to take a look into the background of the reality television star's husband and see how he ended up married to the twin.

Josh Is An Army Veteran And Registered Nurse

Josh had a bit of a past before meeting the Hensel sisters, and we revealed he was a decorated Army veteran who'd served as a healthcare specialist between 2010 and 2024.

The vet was deployed three times overseas and was stationed in countries including Iraq and Afghanistan during his period of service.

Josh earned himself a fair amount of medals while he was on active duty, and he finished out his time in the service with the rank of Specialist (E-4).

He became a registered nurse after he left the service, and began working in the hospice care space in Minnesota, where he's been able to provide for the well-being of fellow veterans.

He Was Formerly Married -- And Has A Daughter

Abby isn't Josh's first wife, as he was formerly married to Annica Rose Bowling, with whom he shares a daughter named Isabella.

The pair had been married for nine years when Annica filed for divorce in 2019, and their union was officially dissolved the following year, according to E! News.

And Josh's history with Annica didn't necessarily stop after the end of their marriage ... because she filed a paternity suit against him and another partner in October 2023.

The case dragged out until the following April, when it was confirmed the Army vet is not the father of his former wife's second child, according to the New York Post.

Josh And Abby's Marriage Was Kept Secret For Several Years

The news about Abby and Josh's marriage was first revealed by Today in 2024, although the happy couple managed to keep the news about their union under wraps for three years.

Abby and Brittany have since shared several photos and videos from the former's wedding day on their social media accounts.

Abby, a fifth-grade teacher, has appeared to settle into her role as a stepmom, as she's been seen alongside Isabella in various social posts.