Who Is Emily Wilkinson? Get To Know Baker Mayfield's Wife

Emily Wilkinson's built a sizable fanbase over the course of her career as an influencer ... which probably got a cool little boost when she married Baker Mayfield!

The pair's been together since 2017, and they've become partners in both their personal and professional lives -- especially after they started a family!

Here's a look at how the influencer made a name for herself as a media figure, all while starting a family with the football player.

Emily's Originally From The Midwest

Wilkinson's originally from Nebraska, and she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she graduated with a degree in business administration.

Oh, and she's not the only one in her family who's made a name for herself in media, because her brother Sammy was a major personality on the social media app Vine, and he's also embarked on a career in the music industry.

Wilkinson moved to Los Angeles after graduating from college, and she began working as a patient coordinator at a plastic surgery center in Beverly Hills.

Emily eventually left the position after her now-husband started playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2018, and she's since established herself as an influencer and social media personality.

Emily And Baker Became Engaged After Dating For Just Six Months

Wilkinson and Mayfield first met in 2017 when a mutual friend set them up, after which the quarterback began following and unfollowing her on Instagram, and they eventually started messaging each other, according to ESPN.

Emily said she first thought Baker would act like the "typical playboy athlete" on their first date ... but he impressed her with his honesty and asked her about her interests -- take notes, guys!

And get this -- he moved in with Emily and her three brothers just three days after their first date!

Oh and it gets better ... because the couple got engaged after just six months of dating!

Emily And Baker Started A Family ... Almost Five Years After Getting Married

Wilkinson and Mayfield made things official when they tied the knot at a ranch in Malibu, California, in July 2019.

The pair subsequently founded a charitable organization, the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, in 2023.

And 2023 proved to be an even bigger year for the couple, as they announced Wilkinson's pregnancy with several photos on their Instagram accounts that December.