Kylie Jenner-Approved Korean Beauty Brand Drops Deep Labor Day Deals

When it comes to achieving glass skin, medicube is the only way to go ... even Kylie Jenner uses the K-beauty brand!

Right now, the celebrity-favorite brand is saying goodbye to summer by slashing prices on some of their best products as part of Amazon's Labor Day Sale. From their skincare wand that's used by Jenner and Hailey Bieber to their viral Zero Pore Pads ... it's all on major sale. Don't miss out on these massive deals ... all available on their Amazon Storefront.

Not ready to spend hundreds on a skincare device just yet? Invest in the medicube Mini Booster Pro, which costs way less than the larger version and improves product absorption by up to 562%.

Plus, in addition to enhancing your skincare routine, it calms irritated skin and leaves you with an instant glow, thanks to LED technology. And if pink isn't your thing, the medicube Mini Booster Pro is also available in white!

Okay shelling out a little more for glass skin? The medicube Booster Pro is designed to give you the flawless, healthy, and radiant skin of your dreams ... which is why it has celebrity fans like Kylie and Hailey. With several different modes, it uses the latest in skincare technology to give your skin the extra boost it deserves.

That includes electroporation to help enhance product absorption and microcurrent technology to volumize facial lines. It also uses EMS to stimulate sagging skin and create a firmer facial contour. It even has a microneedling setting, using electric needles to improve pore elasticity. What can’t it do??

The next big thing in skincare? Salmon sperm. And you can test it out yourself with medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Toner Pads.

These gel pads are packed with powerful ingredients like salmon PDRN and low-molecular collagen that enhance skin elasticity and provide a luminous glow. It's gentle, yet effective, and targets uneven skin tone and dark spots.

Get all the benefits of PDRN while also cleansing your skin of all of the impurities from the day. The medicube PDRN Whip Cleanser was designed to melt away clogged pores, dirt, and dullness using a marshmallow-like texture that stretches and clings to skin and then lathers into a soft foam to deeply cleanse pores.

It works as both a pore-refining mask and a foaming cleanser to give you fully refreshed and hydrated skin.

Elevate your skincare routine with the medicube Triple Collagen Cream.

This powerhouse skincare product was crafted to strengthen your skin barrier with a blend of collagen, niacinamide, nourishing oils and other patented ingredients. It enhances elasticity, firmness, and resilience…and reverses the signs of aging in as little as two weeks.

Make clogged pores a thing of the past with the medicube Zero Pore Pads.

If you’re worried about enlarged pores, blackheads or whiteheads and want to smoothen rough skin, this is the product for you. These dual textured facial pads are infused with Salicylic Acid, AHA and other patented ingredients that work together to exfoliate dead skin cells, clear sebum, and minimize the look of pores.

You’re going to want to add the medicube Deep Vita C Pads to your skincare routine!

These facial pads were crafted to improve pigmentation and dark acne spots while keeping your skin hydrated. Using a potent blend of ingredients like sea buckthorn extract, which is known for its rich vitamin C content, as well as niacinamide, these pads work to unveil a brighter, more radiant complexion.

Hydrate, balance, and soften irritated skin with these medicube Exosome Cica Calming Toner Pads. Use these pads daily for a quick cooling and soothing effect, thanks to nano-sized exosome cica and tea tree leaf water, which help to calm and quench troubled and textured areas. It also takes care of pores and excess sebum while working to strengthen the skin barrier and improve skin texture for glass glow skin.

