Snoop Dogg Says He Isn't Homophobic, Asks People to Help Teach Him

Snoop Dogg's dropping an apology like it's hot ... issuing a mea culpa for a comment about the movie "Lightyear" that many fans called homophobic.

The rapper wrote an explanation in the comments of an Instagram post ... admitting he was simply caught off guard when asked questions about a lesbian couple in a Pixar movie -- and, he didn't know what to say to his six-year-old grandson.

He says he wasn't trying to be homophobic ... adding his real friends, some of whom are gay, know what he's about -- and, they've been calling and offering support amid the controversy.

Still, Snoop says he's trying to better educate himself ... ending his message by noting he isn't perfect, and he's more than willing to hear how he can improve.

ICYMI ... Snoop hopped on a podcast earlier this month -- and, he said he was caught off-guard by the gay couple in "Lightyear." He says his grandson peppered him with questions, which he wasn't prepared for, and he said on the podcast "I didn't come in for this s***. I just came to watch the godd*** movie.”

Snoop's clearly joking in the clip, but it didn't get over well with many online ... including TV personality Ts Madison who came on "TMZ Live" and said she felt Snoop's comments were rooted in homophobia.