Mauricio Umansky Chats Up Woman at New York City Bar

Mauricio Umansky certainly knows how to show a lady a good time ... chatting up a woman at a private, members-only club in New York City.

The reality television star and real estate mogul was spotted at Casa Cipriani Manhattan Saturday night ... keeping it casual in a black button-down

Umansky's chatting with a group ... but he seems particularly interested in one woman -- getting cozy with her while each of them sipped on a drink.

Unclear if there's anything really romantic going on here ... but, it wouldn't come as a shock 'cause Mauricio's regularly surrounded himself with gorgeous young women since he and his longtime wife Kyle Richards split in 2023.

Umansky's been seen on sushi dates, European vacays ... or even just packing on the PDA with a woman on a city street in Los Angeles a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Mauricio and Kyle are still navigating a bit of awkwardness regarding their split ... with the two sharing an uncomfortable embrace when they saw each other a few months ago.