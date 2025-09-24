Who Is Auburn University's New Basketball Coach Steven Pearl?

The great thing about sports is the constant flow of new faces to big teams ... and it looks like Auburn University's got some fresh blood coming to its coaching staff!

Steven Pearl was recently named as the Tigers' new coach, and it shouldn't come as a surprise, because he's been involved with Auburn's athletic program for several years.

We're going to take a look into how the sports figure worked his way to the head coaching position at Auburn ... and how he's not the first one from his family to have worked with the university's basketball team.

He's Following in His Dad's Footsteps

So, it turns out Steven's not the only Pearl to head Auburn's basketball team ... because his dad, Bruce, held the role of head coach for a total of 11 seasons.

The sports figure kicked off his career with the Tigers back in 2014 after coaching at various institutions, including the University of Tennessee and the University of Southern Indiana.

He led the Tigers to two Final Four appearances, although they never came out on top.

Bruce's retirement was announced in September 2025, and he's set to become a special assistant to Auburn's athletics director, according to USA Today.

Steven's Been Involved With Auburn's Athletic Program for Several Years

Steven's history with basketball stretches way back, and he was actually coached by his father while playing with the Tennessee Volunteers from 2007 to 2011.

He then spent several years working in medical sales before joining Auburn as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2014, and he told The Athletic he'd missed the "camaraderie" of being on a team during his stint away from basketball.

Steven remained in his role for a year before he became Auburn's director of basketball operations in 2015, and he was named as its assistant coach in 2017.

The former athlete took another step up in 2023, when he became the university's associate head coach.

He's Set to Coach Auburn's Basketball Team for Five Years

Remember how we mentioned Bruce retired in September 2025? Well, it turns out Steven was named as Auburn's new head coach on the same day, according to ESPN.

It was also revealed the sports figure's planning on spending a considerable amount of time with the Tigers, as he reportedly landed a five-year contract with Auburn.

Steven released a statement to express his gratitude about the signing, and claimed he'd "spent my lifetime preparing for this moment."