A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Future's Camps Wreck Japanese Club in Brawl

Don't expect A Boogie Wit Tha Hoodie and Future to be performing their "Somebody" collab from last year together live anytime soon ... both of their camps engaged in a massive brawl, and by the looks of it, the establishment was left with the biggest black eye!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a video of the chaotic aftermath of the trashed Tokyo club, which was supposed to be a night of bottle-popping and twerking for the Magic City Takeover at Zouk Japan on Friday, October 3.

Our source inside the club tells us Future wasn’t present for the event at all, but A Boogie was ... you can see him standing on a platform in bright yellow Air Jordan 4’s Retro Lightning sneakers, combing through the rumble looking for something to throw.

There was plenty of money on the floor, but all the dancers got clear out of Dodge to get it!!!

At another point, you can hear another person urging someone else to “put the bottle down.”

We're told it's unclear what started the fight, but eyewitnesses agreed that A Boogie’s team was the most aggressive. After a couple of days, it doesn’t appear any arrests were made.

Future and A Boogie were in Tokyo for the Force Festival, in which Future was a headliner alongside Central Cee, Metro Boomin, Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red, Latto and Polo G.