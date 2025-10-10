Who Is David Del Rio? What to Know About the Actor

David Del Rio's made a career in the limelight ... but recent attention is turning intensely negative.

The actor has been accused of some serious misconduct, resulting in his firing from a high-profile network TV show.

We're going to take a look into the actor's background and see what led up to his sudden firing.

David's Acted on the Big Screen, the Small Screen, and on Stage

David was born and raised in Miami, and he later moved to New York City to attend the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, from where he graduated in 2009.

The actor began his career taking small roles in both film and television projects, and he rose to prominence for his work in shows like "The Troop" and "Maggie."

David's star began to shine brighter in 2024, when he was cast in one of the main roles in the hit CBS legal drama series "Matlock," alongside performers like Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter.

His acting wasn't limited to filmed work -- he was a member of the cast of "In The Heights," which ran on Broadway for several months in 2010.

He's Been Married for Several Years and Has Two Kids

David's been married to his wife Katherine -- who first noticed him when she saw him on Broadway back in 2010 -- since 2018.

The pair reportedly met at the stage door following one of his performances, and they eventually reconnected at a party in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly.

Katherine gave birth to their eldest daughter Liliam in 2023.

The actor and his spouse -- who also works as an actress and chef -- welcomed a second daughter named Coco two years later.;

David Was Fired After Being Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Costar

David found himself in hot water in October 2025, when it was reported he'd been escorted off the Paramount lot after being accused of sexually assaulting his "Matlock" costar Leah Lewis.

The actor's character on the show, Billy Martinez, was subsequently written off of the show.

Lewis spoke out after her former costar's firing was reported, writing she'd be "moving forward in love and strength" on Instagram.