Katy Perry Sues Disabled Veteran for Nearly $5 Million in Damages

Katy Perry's looking for nearly $5 million in damages from a disabled veteran over a lengthy dispute centered on a property in Montecito, California.

Perry's legal battle with Carl Westcott started back in 2020, when she and her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, purchased an 8-bedroom estate for $15 million, the New York Post reports.

Westcott tried to back out of the sale just days after it took place, claiming he didn't have the mental capacity to understand the paperwork regarding the purchase. He said he was on pain medication after undergoing back surgery when he was presented with the documents, and he filed suit against Perry's business manager in August 2020.

The legal battle regarding the sale dragged out for several years, and Perry ultimately gained ownership of the property in 2024, when a judge ruled Westcott was capable of comprehending the paperwork centered on the sale. The case has since been bifurcated, according to People.

Perry's now demanding damages from Westcott, whom she says caused damages with the extended litigation over the sale of the property. Her side's saying she's entitled to over $3.5 million in lost rental value and just over $1.3 million for repairs to the property.

Westcott's team's saying Perry still owes him $6 million out of the $15 million purchase, as they're saying she's only paid $9 million to date. They'd bring the total down to $5.7 million to account for the cost of repairs.

Perry's requests came just a few months after she testified about the purchase via Zoom and said she was looking for what she described as "justice" after Westcott's lawyer asked her about the reason for the litigation.