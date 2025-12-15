Jason Momoa Loses Temper in Angry Clash With Photographer, Caught on Video
Jason Momoa went full Papa Bear mode over his daughter Lola lolani in an incredibly tense, caught-on-camera showdown with a photographer!
It all went down Sunday night outside West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont ... Jason clocked a photog snapping pics as he walked out with Lola -- his daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet -- and saw red ... charging over and barking, "Are you out of your f***ing mind? That’s my daughter!"
Jason get right up in the photog’s grill -- he reaches for the camera, and a brief scuffle pops off as he demands the shots be deleted -- though it doesn’t appear he actually lays hands on the photog.
Bottom line? A line was clearly crossed. And that’s saying something, since Jason’s never been super secretive about his kids, even bringing them along to plenty of red-carpet events before.
However it shook out, one thing’s clear -- mess with Jason Momoa’s kids, and you’re asking for smoke!