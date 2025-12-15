Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jason Momoa Loses Temper in Angry Clash With Photographer, Caught on Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jason Momoa went full Papa Bear mode over his daughter Lola lolani in an incredibly tense, caught-on-camera showdown with a photographer!

It all went down Sunday night outside West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont ... Jason clocked a photog snapping pics as he walked out with Lola -- his daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet -- and saw red ... charging over and barking, "Are you out of your f***ing mind? That’s my daughter!"

jason momoa and lola iolani getty 1
Jason get right up in the photog’s grill -- he reaches for the camera, and a brief scuffle pops off as he demands the shots be deleted -- though it doesn’t appear he actually lays hands on the photog.

Bottom line? A line was clearly crossed. And that’s saying something, since Jason’s never been super secretive about his kids, even bringing them along to plenty of red-carpet events before.

However it shook out, one thing’s clear -- mess with Jason Momoa’s kids, and you’re asking for smoke!

