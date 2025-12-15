Jason Momoa Loses Temper in Angry Clash With Photographer, Caught on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Jason Momoa went full Papa Bear mode over his daughter Lola lolani in an incredibly tense, caught-on-camera showdown with a photographer!

It all went down Sunday night outside West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont ... Jason clocked a photog snapping pics as he walked out with Lola -- his daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet -- and saw red ... charging over and barking, "Are you out of your f***ing mind? That’s my daughter!"

Jason get right up in the photog’s grill -- he reaches for the camera, and a brief scuffle pops off as he demands the shots be deleted -- though it doesn’t appear he actually lays hands on the photog.

Bottom line? A line was clearly crossed. And that’s saying something, since Jason’s never been super secretive about his kids, even bringing them along to plenty of red-carpet events before.