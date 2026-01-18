Emmie Bunni Offers $10.2M For Logan Paul's Rare Pokémon Card

OnlyFans star Emmie Bunni apparently made Logan Paul an offer he COULD refuse ... the influencer-turned-pro-wrestler has so far neglected to accept $10.2 million from Emmie for his rare Pokémon card.

It might sound crazy, but LP bought the PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card in 2022 for more than $5 million, and he apparently believes he can get more than Emmie's generous offer.

But he's not wrong ... bidding for the card at Goldin Auctions has already climbed past $6 million and he has weeks before the auction officially closes.

In a press release, EB explained, "I offered Logan two times what it is being bid at auction for right now, $10.2 is a LOT for a Pokémon card, but it has true meaning to me, I think it took Logan a minute, but ultimately he did not want to pull from auction."

She added ... "The max I will bid is 10.2M, not a penny more."

Well... good to know she has a strict budget!

"It’s only six months of OnlyFans," Emmie said. "But this card is history. You don’t hesitate when something like this comes up."

According to Emmie, if she was the lucky winner, she'd give the card to her dad, who got into collecting Pokémon cards in the first place.