Simple Style Upgrades for Men

Preening yourself as a dude can be hard.

There are so many unwritten rules, way too many aesthetics to choose from, and then there's the ever-present sense of buyer's remorse for stuff that just doesn't fit with your look.

If you're going through a rough patch with your style, then look no further ... we've put together a guide of instantly iconic wardrobe upgrades -- that are way more low-effort than you might think!

Pick one, pick some, or pick them all, it's up to you ... all we know is you've got some serious style improvement coming your way!

TMZ Cheatsheet: Simple Upgrades To Elevate Your Look

Plenty of spots are going cashless these days, and since it's all about cards, cards, and more cards, we figured this minimalist wallet would be the best place for you to stash all of them in one cool little spot.

This thing's sleek, fits up to 12 cards -- we already know you've got plenty of those -- and even has a money clip in case you wanna flex your Benjamins when you're out and about.

This next one's so stylish, you won't even see it -- because this Armani cologne's meant for making you smell like a million bucks!

You don't have to overdo it with this stuff, just one or two spritzes is perfectly fine ... but those little sprays are gonna give your look a bit of extra umph it might need to seal the deal when you're out and about.

Sure, you can look great when you're out in the sun, but constantly squinting when those blinding rays get in your eyes just might take a bit of gravitas away from your look -- that's where this Brooks Brothers cap comes in.

Pop this sucker on, keep the sun out of your eyes and look effortlessly cool doing it ... yes, it really is that simple!

A little bling never hurt anyone, and it certainly would be a welcome addition to an updated wardrobe ... we'd recommend this cuban link chain for all of your bright and shiny needs.

This thing can be understated, overstated, or anywhere in between ... all we know is a bit of metallic shine could be the perfect way to tell someone about how interesting you really are -- without saying a word.

Take it from us, all of your hard work and styling won't matter much unless you've got some discipline in the way of hygiene ... and we feel like this compact grooming kit -- which comes with a trimmer, no less -- is just what you need to keep you looking sharp while you update your wardrobe.

Sure, the whole Chewbacca look might work for some dudes, but unless you're really good at keeping all that scruff under control, it could be a rough situation ... might be better to err on the side of caution with this one.

Finding the perfect t-shirt for your body type can be a rough time, because it's always so hard finding the one for you ... what if we told you we've got six?

Wanna know something cool? We actually do -- this T-shirt pack from True Classic puts a top in your wardrobe for almost every day of the week ... although we think you'll love them so much, you'll wear one twice in a row!

Shoes aren't just footwear, they're opportunities to make an outfit really come together ... and we think these Cole Haan men's sneakers are versatile enough to pull off with all kinds of different looks.

These kicks are timeless, fresh, and can be worn up or down -- what more do you really need in a shoe?

Okay, maybe the last one's weren't really your style for whatever reason. No worries, we've got an alternate for you -- these lace-up sneakers from Thursday Boot Company can take you from boardroom to boardwalk and back without missing a beat.

Slacks or sweats, these things will get the job done all the time, every time ... you can thank us later!

We're gonna top it all off here with a pair of bottoms ... these ABC pants from Lululemon are sleek yet roomy where it counts, and they're great for impressing during a morning meeting or decompressing at the end of a long day.

These pants get right to the point -- and we think you'll be doing the exact same thing when you're rocking these bad boys!

