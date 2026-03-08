Rihanna's Los Angeles Home Targeted in Shooting, Suspect in Custody

A woman was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after firing multiple rounds from her vehicle toward Rihanna's house ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the suspect -- described as a female around 30 years old -- drove up near the Beverly Hills property and discharged several shots in the direction of the home. It's unclear what prompted the incident.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the singer was home at the time of the shooting but is okay.

Cops quickly rushed to the scene and detained the woman without further incident. Authorities are now investigating the motive, and it’s not yet clear whether Rihanna was home when the shots were fired.

We’ve reached out to Rihanna's reps ... so far , no word back