Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Spencer Pratt, Rents Him a U-Haul to Leave L.A. After Election Loss

Jimmy Kimmel is doing some major trolling of Spencer Pratt after Spencer lost the Los Angeles mayoral race ... renting a U-Haul for the former reality star to drive him out of town for good!

Jimmy did his Spencer bashing routine during the opening monologue of his Tuesday late-night show — and the host didn't a pull a single punch.

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Check out the video ... Jimmy starts off by bringing up that Spencer promised to move out of L.A. if he lost to incumbent mayor Karen Bass and city council member Nithya Raman.

Then Jimmy joked that he was so sorry to see Spencer go and that he was going to "miss the hell out of" Spencer.

Jimmy then told Spencer that he understands money's tight right now because out of state donations have dried up and it's expensive to move. So, Jimmy decided to do Spencer a solid by giving him a big going away present.

Suddenly, the camera cuts to a man driving a U-Haul out of a parking lot with Spencer's sad face plastered across one side next to a sign that reads, "Just Defeated."