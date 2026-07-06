Duffy Returns to the Stage After 15-Year Disappearance from the Public Eye

We're begging Duffy for mercy ... because she's back and looking amazing after disappearing for over a decade.

The Grammy winner hit the stage for the first time in 15 years on Sunday, performing an hour-long show at Hoxton Hall in east London.

Duffy performed her comeback concert for a specially-invited audience -- complete with fabulously-dressed drag queens -- before taking the after-party to Shoreditch.

The singer took over the roof at the Queen of Hoxton ... getting stacks of pizza delivered and singing her hit "Mercy" with her fellow partygoers.

Duffy stayed out until 2:30 AM ... marking a milestone moment since virtually vanishing in 2011. And it seems she's also making her return to music.

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A few weeks ago, she took to Instagram to post a pic from the studio, writing ... "If only I could find the right words to explain how much I’ve missed you all. Working on coming back to you."

In 2020, the singer shared the heartbreaking reason she disappeared in the first place, revealing she went off the grid because she'd been "raped and drugged and held captive over some days."