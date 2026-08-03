Ariana Grande Says Career Break Was Planned, Not Fueled by Online Negativity

Ariana Grande is setting the record straight after announcing she's taking a break from the spotlight ... insisting the decision had been made long before fans heard about it and wasn't driven by the online criticism she's faced.

The singer addressed the topic Monday night during her "Eternal Sunshine Tour" stop in Chicago, telling the crowd she wanted to speak directly because stories that don't come from her can sometimes get blown out of proportion.

ARIANA ADDRESSED EVERYTHING JUST NOW CHICAGO N1 pic.twitter.com/bciu6iOIo6 @wfysaturnreturn

Ariana explained the announcement wasn't reactive or impulsive. Instead, she said she'd quietly made the decision a long time ago from what she described as a thoughtful and empowered place.

She also reassured fans who feared the relentless scrutiny surrounding her appearance and personal life had taken away from the experience. Ariana made it clear that wasn't the case, explaining that it's possible to need boundaries and take a break while also feeling incredibly grateful for everything she's experienced over the past year.

The Grammy winner said this chapter has been the greatest of her professional career and stressed that stepping away doesn't change that. She added that nothing being said online can outweigh the connection she shares with her fans or the joy she gets from making music with the people she loves.

Ariana said she doesn't carry the outside noise with her and only addressed the speculation because she wanted fans to hear the truth directly from her instead of through headlines or social media chatter.

Ariana announced over the weekend she'll step back from public facing work after wrapping the "Eternal Sunshine Tour," sparking concern that constant public scrutiny had pushed her to the decision.