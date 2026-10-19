Carrot Top Back Performing at the Luxor in Vegas After Suicide Attempt

Carrot Top has made his return to the Sin City stage after a scary suicide attempt in September.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Returns to Luxor Stage in Vegas After Surviving Suicide Attempt @JPASC24

The comedian was back onstage at the Luxor in Las Vegas Monday night as the audience roared for him with a standing ovation for his return ... marking his first performance since sources say he overdosed on prescription meds last month.

Just the other day, Carrot Top went on social media to thank his fans for their support during such a tough time, saying it "meant more to me than you know."

Following an extended ovation, Carrot Top handled his return to the stage with grace, humility and a smidge of irreverent humor. Pitch perfect. @RealCarrotTop @LuxorLV https://t.co/ikbWfq5wW1 @VitalVegas

He'd also been spending time at church following his hospitalization ... but tonight marks his big return to his residency.

As we first reported ... police arrived at Carrot Top's Las Vegas home on September 18 after he attempted suicide.

The comedian spent 7 days in the hospital before being released and has since been seen attending church with his mom.