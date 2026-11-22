Play video content Video: Shaboozey and Ciara Miller Cozy Up at 51 Party in Vegas @JPASC24

Shaboozey and "Summer House" star Ciara Miller were spotted getting extra cozy on the dance floor ... before dancing together.

In the video taken at RAISING CANE’S F1 party at Fontainebleau Las Vegas ... Shaboozey can be seen whispering something in Ciara's ear, before pulling some serious moves.

You may remember ... Ciara starred in the music video for Shaboozey's "Cowgirl" back in June.

But their creative collab didn't end there ... Ciara later came on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in July to dance alongside the singer.

🚨BREAKING FROM BRAVO FAN FEST🚨 We wouldn’t kiss and tell… usually. An all-new season of Summer House is coming soon! https://t.co/F0S6ENMFY1 @BravoTV

We reported earlier ... Ciara and fellow "Summer House" star Kyle Cooke shared a kiss during a spin the bottle game on the show.

The smooch was shared in the teaser clip for the upcoming season ... months after Ciara's ex West Wilson and Kyle's ex-wife Amanda Batula confirmed they were dating.

Who knows ... maybe Ciara has a new romantic interest in her life.