Take A Look at My Wedding Pics!

Miley Cyrus has shared first-look wedding photos with husband Maxx Morando ... and the black-and-white pics show the very happy couple positively beaming.

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Across all the snaps ... Miley stuns in her backless gown with sleeves and a train.

In one photo, Maxx kisses Miley on the cheek ... and in another, the two recline on a leather sofa chair in front of a photo backdrop.

In the last photo of the set ... Max and Miley kiss while walking down the rose-covered aisle in front of their family and friends.

As you know ... Maxx and Miley got hitched Saturday at Frank Sinatra's former Palm Springs estate in front of roughly 100 guests.

In a video obtained by TMZ ... Miley can be seen wiping a tear away during what appeared to be the vow portion of the ceremony.

It's been a family-filled weekend ... with Miley's mom Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus in attendance at the wedding and the rehearsal dinner on Friday.