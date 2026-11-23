Play video content Video: Don Toliver's UK Concert Evacuated After 'Unknown Substance' Released in Crowd thekidtkr via Storyful

Update

7:39 AM PT -- Live Nation posted on their Instagram letting concertgoers know that they will be refunding everyone from last night's show.

Don Toliver's concert in the United Kingdom was cut short Sunday after an "unknown substance" was released inside the packed arena, causing thousands of fans to be evacuated, according to authorities.

The rapper was performing at the Co-op Live stadium in Manchester, England, in front of about 12,000 people on Sunday night when the noxious substance was released into the crowd.

The North West Ambulance Service raced to the venue and, after investigating, officials said the substance was "believed to ​be tear gas," which was let loose near the ​end of the show.

After the evacuation, Toliver posted a message on Instagram, telling the world that he was "very sad" he had to reschedule tonight's show as a result of the "unfortunate incident" and expressing major concern for his fans, who he says he loves.

The ambulance service issued a press statement, saying that the agency "deployed several emergency crews, including our Hazardous Area Response Team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene."

The statement also said one person was rushed to a hospital while over 80 people were treated by clinicians at the scene, "with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms."

The Greater Manchester Police said in a statement some audience members were impacted by "an unknown substance” and investigators are currently looking into the cause of the incident.

This isn't the first time a concert has been disrupted in Manchester.