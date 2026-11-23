Jamie Lee Curtis turned 68 on Sunday, and she celebrated by revealing some sad news about her immediate family ... she's the last one alive.

The famous actress made the sad announcement on Instagram, posting a message about her birthday marking the "first year that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family."

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Jamie added that she's "the last in the line," while also sharing old photos of herself with her mother, actress Janet Leigh, her father, actor Tony Curtis, and her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis.

All three family members are now deceased ... and Jamie pointed out that losing her sister earlier in the year "was a real blow" and that she felt sad about it on her first birthday without her sis.

Jamie also wrote that she's been poring over her childhood photographs, noting that she looked "stunned to be here at birth, and it carried on through much of my young life."