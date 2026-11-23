I Spy The Nvidia CEO ... It's Me, Again!!!

Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia president and chief executive officer ... the company just announced they are reinstating their fearless leader after his affair scandal.

Nvidia announced Monday that its Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstall Jensen following a series of meetings and discussions with him.

It sounds like President Trump may have been involved too ... Nvidia says it "received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk."

As you know ... Jensen stepped away after it was revealed he had affairs with multiple women, including a suspected Chinese spy ... though Trump has cast doubt that she was actually a spy.

Play video content Video: Trump Pushes Back on Chinese Spy Claim

In any event, Jensen is back in a big way.