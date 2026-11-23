Lee Fryer -- a wheelchair basketball player who won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympics with Great Britain -- has been charged with rape in the United Kingdom.

According to multiple reports ... Fryer is facing 17 charges, including 11 counts of rape for alleged incidents prosecutors say took place between May 2021 and May 2026.

The first alleged rape is said to have taken place in 2021 when Fryer was 18 years old.

Fryer's criminal charges also include the alleged oral, vaginal and anal rapes of a woman in Spain between September 2023 and March 2024.

He's also facing sexual assault charges from alleged incidents in South Africa ... and charges of voyeurism, intentional strangulation, assault and controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

Fryer played for the Great Britain Paralympic team in 2024, which narrowly lost the gold medal to the USA in a 73-69 nail-biter.