Looks like the final rose has wilted for Rachel Lindsay and Willie Jones ... because the former 'Bachelorette' star and the country singer have called it quits.

Sources tell us Rachel and Willie split last month, with the decision ultimately coming down to both feeling it was best to go their separate ways.

It's unclear what led to the breakup, but we're told they both felt there was no longer a reason to keep the relationship going.

As we first reported, the two sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together toward the end of 2024 at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball.

The romance came after Rachel's divorce from Bryan Abasolo, which was finalized in early 2025 following their separation in late 2023.

Rachel previously opened up about her post-divorce dating life, describing it as her own "personal season" of "The Bachelorette."