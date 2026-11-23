Sandra Bullock and her teenage kids were seen hanging out at Disneyland over the weekend ... making a rare public outing and enjoying all the Mouse House has to offer.

The "Practical Magic 2" star posted a series of photos of her with 14-year-old daughter Laila Bullock and her 16-year-old son Louis Bullock at the famous theme park in Anaheim, CA.

The actress also hung out with friend and actor Josh Holloway and his kids.

Sandra wrote, "Sometimes you just need to stop worrying and remind yourself of what it feels like to be a kid." Well said.

She added, "FYI, there are no calories in ice cream if you ride the Guardians of the Galaxy ride and don't cry."

Sandra adopted Louis in January 2010 after she split from her then-husband, Jesse James. She welcomed Lalia into the family in 2015.