Taylor Swift is getting the royal treatment from Vanity Fair ... if your idea of royalty involves a queen who's allegedly got a mean streak and isn't afraid to make her enemies pay.

The magazine just dropped a scathing deep dive into the pop superstar ... but here's the kicker -- it never actually names her. Instead, the entire piece refers to Taylor as "The Star" ... although the references to friendship bracelets, her Eras Tour and husband Travis Kelce aren't exactly subtle.

The article, titled "The Mastermind" draws on interviews with more than 100 people and presents two competing versions of Taylor -- the beloved pop icon and a calculating powerhouse who allegedly punishes anyone who crosses her.

One music industry insider compares her to Regina George from "Mean Girls" ... while a former confidant claims people who fall out of favor can find themselves frozen out of her social circle.

And it doesn't stop there ... former classmates challenge Taylor's accounts of being bullied, with one even suggesting the singer was part of the popular crowd doing the bullying herself.

The piece also revisits her feud with Charli XCX, questioning whether Taylor's public support for fellow artists always matches what happens behind the scenes.

To be clear, these are allegations and opinions from the magazine's sources ... not established facts.

Vanity Fair says it sent Taylor multiple questions while reporting the story, but she declined to comment.