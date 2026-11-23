Tyson Fury isn't holding back a bit in a new Netflix documentary ... the boxing champ reveals that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Deadline reports that Tyson made the stunning admission in his upcoming feature-length doc, aptly titled "Tyson Fury," coming out later this month.

In the doc, Tyson says he received the diagnosis right after becoming the heavyweight champion of the world following his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Tyson also talks about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017. Addressing both diagnoses, Tyson reportedly says in the documentary, “Words can’t explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much."

Tyson went on to say that he would wake up in the middle of the night with crippling anxiety that he could not overcome. He said he finally went to a London-based psychiatrist who asked him a bunch of questions that showed he had "depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder.”