Miles Teller I'm Doin' Fine ... But My Baby Ain't After Car Wreck

Miles Teller is fine and dandy after a scary car crash that flipped his beloved Ford Bronco ... but unfortunately, the same can't be said for his ride.

Teller was at LAX Friday and asked how his "baby" was (dude loves his SUV) ... but Miles, who was traveling with his GF gave one of the quickest, and smartest answers we've heard in a while.

TMZ broke the story, Teller was cut off by an Uber driver last Saturday while driving with his GF in The Valley. Miles was able to walk away from the crash, but the Uber passengers were taken to the hospital.

Check out the clip, he's in great spirits.