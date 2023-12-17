Kendall Jenner's been flying solo for a little while now, including this latest trip to Aspen where she's looking damn good -- which begs the question ... where the hell's Bad Bunny?

The supermodel is out in the ritzy Colorado city this weekend, where she's hanging with friends and rolling around town in a lot of very fashionable outfits -- like the one she was wearing Friday night as she cat-walked her way down the street.

Looks like she was with pals Lauren Perez and David Waltzer here, and she sure seemed happy ... smiling ear to ear and enjoying their company as photogs flashed away.

Earlier Friday, she was out and about as well ... cruising with a group and holding java.

Nothing new here, per se ... Kendall hits up Aspen every year -- whether it's with family or friends -- but the longer she goes without her boyfriend, the more people have started to wonder if they're off ... frankly, it's been quite a while since we've seen them together.

BB was last spotted/photographed in public back in mid-November ... not long after KJ was shot doing some kind of new snow ad in the streets of L.A. There, he was rolling with just a pal, and was definitely trying to maintain a low profile -- with his hood covering his face.

He hasn't been seen since ... and with the holidays upon us, many are speculating BB and KJ have split -- especially in light of a not-so-cryptic post she threw up around this time.

On Nov. 14, Kendall threw up a shot of sun setting ... and her caption read, "what’s meant for me, will simply find me." As you can imagine, people flooded her comments asking if she and Bad Bunny were dunzo -- but neither of them have commented on it officially.

Remember, the last time we (or anyone else) saw them side by side was right after Halloween ... when they hit up a breakfast joint near the Beverly Hills Hotel after a rager the night prior, where they were seen leaving together in a car -- shying away from cams.

Before that, they were practically inseparable ... walking all over L.A. together coming across as a full-blown couple -- this after months of dating going all the way back to the spring.

If it is over, it was great while it lasted ... and certainly felt like the real deal compared to all of Kendall's other romances over the years. She looked head over heels for this fella.

Granted, they could well still be an item -- BB has a big tour coming up next year, and might be prepping that. That ain't gonna stop people from gossiping in the meantime, though.