Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Body Language Expert Something Happened with Nolan's Phone ... That Warren Isn't Telling Us!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
080626 susan constantine kal
BREAKING IT DOWN
Video: Nolan Wells: Body Language Expert Analyzes Warren Hudson's Interview
TMZ.com

With all the mystery around Nolan Wells' death, TMZ decided to bring in the big guns to try and figure out who's telling the truth.

We sat down with body language expert Susan Constantine to get her take on Warren Hudson's recent interview with Brandon Tatum ... and she thinks there's definitely something he's not telling us.

072426 warren hudson kal
FURTHER REVELATIONS
Video: Nolan Wells' Best Friend Denies Any Role in Teen's Mysterious Death
The Officer Tatum Show

After watching a clip of Warren insisting "no one touched Nolan's phone," Susan said her assessment indicated he was being deceptive.

Jake Paul MMA Fight Will Be Most Watched Ever Says MVP's Nakisa Bidarian

By TMZ Staff
Published
080526_nakisa_bidarian_kal
BIG THINGS IN THE WORKS
Video: MVP's Nakisa Bidarian Says Jake Paul's MMA Fight Will Be the Most-Watched Ever
TMZSports.com

Jake Paul is eyeing a jump to MMA -- and his business partner says when it happens, it’ll shatter viewership records!

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP Promotions, dropped the bold prediction during a recent conversation with Babcock ... where the guys were discussing The Problem Child's future fight plans.

Jake definitely wants to do MMA,” Bidarian said. “And I will say here on this show with you today that when Jake Paul enters the cage, our Hexagon, it will be the most viewed MMA match in history."

"I have no doubt about that.”

Universal Studios Hollywood Infected Visitor Triggers Measles Warning

By TMZ Staff
Published
universal studios hollywood main
Istock

Universal Studios Hollywood guests are being urged to check their vaccination status after a person infected with measles visited the theme park last month ... potentially putting others at risk.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the infected visitor was at Universal on July 26. Anyone who was inside the park from 10 AM to 9 PM that day is being advised to make sure they’re protected and watch closely for possible symptoms through August 16.

universal studios hollywood 2
Istock

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson tells TMZ ... "The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We were recently made aware that a guest with a confirmed case of measles visited Los Angeles County, including our theme park, on July 26, 2026. We are working with the Department of Public Health and are following their guidance."

Jason Sudeikis Signed, Sealed and Delivered, Coach!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
jason-sudeikis-kal-v2-08-06-2026
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Video: Jason Sudeikis Fan Accidentally Gets His Mail, Finds Way to Return It
Instagram / @taylorpalmby

A Jason Sudeikis fan kept getting his mail ... and thanks to her viral plea, she was able to make a very special delivery to the “Ted Lasso” star.

Here's the deal ... Taylor Palmby lives in the actor's old apartment ... and it seems his address change didn't net all the incoming mail, so she ended up with several parcels.

Being both a fan and a good person ... TP pleaded with social media to help get his correspondence back to him ... and you know the internet was not gonna sleep on this one.

Pack It Right 🍱 Primo School Lunch Essentials

By TMZ Staff
Published
Amazon-Back-To-School-Lunch-Upgrades-PRIMARY
Amazon / Getty

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's back to school season, which means packed lunches, busy mornings and figuring out how to keep everything fresh until the lunch bell rings.

From insulated bento boxes and water bottles to reusable ice packs and utensils, these smart upgrades make packing lunch a whole lot easier. 

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes LEGAL FOE SAYS THEY'RE MORE THAN PRETTY FACES ... You Can't Dodge Steakhouse Lawsuit!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
travis kelce patrick mahomes 1587
Getty Composite

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are being called out for allegedly downplaying their role in a Kansas City steakhouse, after being hit with a federal lawsuit ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the company 1587 Sneakers, which is suing Travis and Patrick for trademark infringement, scoffed at the NFL stars' claim that they were not official members of the LLC used to launch their steakhouse, 1587 Steakhouse.

travis kelce patrick mahomes on the field sub
Getty

Travis and Patrick claimed evidence will show they hold no direct interest in, and are not authorized to exert control over, the restaurant.

Chloe Bailey Booty On Display Alix Earle & Stassie Karanikolaou Besties?? Your Gen-Z News of the Week!

By TMZ Staff
Published
TMZ Tap-In Week 8/03/26: Chloe Bailey's Sexy Snaps, Stassie & Alix Gettin' Close, More!
Launch Gallery
Tap-In To Vote! Launch Gallery
Instagram/TikTok/Getty/TMZ Composite

Calling all you mighty Millennials, ballin' Boomers, groovy Gen X-ers, and everyone else ... We're tappin' y'all into Gen Z's hottest stories of the week, packed with sexy stars and piping-hot news!

Tap-In to the gallery ... we're spillin' it 🫖 

related articles

Nolan Wells Family Lawyer Ben Crump Says Don't Let Trump's Attorney Distract You!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
080626 crump kal
ALL DISTRACTIONS!!!
Video: Ben Crump Weighs In on Nolan Wells' Friends Lawyering Up
TMZ.com

Ben Crump isn't sweating Nolan Wells' friends turning to Trump's lawyer for help.

We caught up with the prominent civil rights attorney in NYC Thursday ... and he says the boys' choice of attorney is just a distraction.

nolan wells and friends facebook 1

Crump tells us the only thing that matters to him and Nolan's family is getting to the truth about what happened.

Harry Soloman On '3rd RockFrom The Sun' 'Memba Him?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
'Memba Them?! -- Part 25
Launch Gallery
'Memba Him?! Launch Gallery
Shutterstock Premier

American actor French Stewart was in his early 30s when he first started playing Harry -- one of the four extraterrestrials disguised as humans -- on the sitcom "3rd Rock From the Sun" back in 1996.

French was part of an ensemble cast including Kristen Johnston, John Lithgow, and Simbi Khali.

Guess what he looks like now in his 60s!

related articles

Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun From Hollywood to Helping Out ... New Pics Show Spokane Relief Work

By TMZ Staff
Published
sydney sweeney scooter braun tmz wm 2

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun continue rolling up their sleeves to help wildfire victims in her Washington hometown ... packing and organizing donations at a local food bank.

TMZ obtained new photos of Sydney and Scooter volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank in Spokane, where they worked alongside other volunteers to sort and prepare donations for families impacted by the devastating fires.

sydney sweeney scooter braun tmz wm 3

The couple also took photos with volunteers ... and we're told their presence helped lift everyone’s spirits during an incredibly difficult time for the community.

Guess Who Sexy Comedian Busting Up

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars In Black Bikinis
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

This young, up-and-coming comedian is as sexy as she is funny ... can you guess which rising comedian is bustin' out of her top?!

This babe made her comedy debut on "Kill Tony," and she has even toured with comedy star Theo Von.

Her brand of comedy features awkward deadpan storytelling and great crowd work. If you are gonna heckle her, be prepared to get roasted right back!

Still can't figure it out? Slide into the gallery for the big reveal!

related articles

Influencer Shamar McCoy I Got Recognized Behind Bars!!! Accuser Using Me For Clout

By TMZ Staff
Published
080626 shamar mccoy kal
NOT A BAD GUY
Video: Influencer Shamar McCoy Says Jail Inmates Knew Who He Was
TMZ.com

Shamar McCoy says he couldn't escape the spotlight even behind bars ... saying inmates recognized him almost immediately and started asking why he'd been locked up.

The influencer tells TMZ ... he thinks he was he was jailed over something petty and believes the alleged victim in his battery case is using his name for money and clout.

shamar McCoy mug Atlanta Police Department
County Sheriff's Office

Shamar completely denies doing anything wrong during the alleged November 2024 incident and says he plans to plead not guilty. He insists he had nothing to do with the fight and claims people drag him into situations because of his social media fame.

He claims he didn't know the alleged victim, Quentin McDowell, before that night and insists he'd never been involved in any previous incident with him.

OnlyFans Model Celina Powell Arrested in Miami

By TMZ Staff
Published
celina-powell-kal-08-06-2026
NABBED BY THE COPS
Video: OnlyFans Model Celina Powell Arrested as Police Surround Pink Lamborghini
TMZ.com

Celina Powell was arrested Thursday in Miami after police surrounded her bubblegum-pink Lamborghini Urus ... TMZ has learned.

Video obtained by TMZ shows multiple cop cars gathered near a Target in Midtown Miami around 5:40 PM. The footage shows the driver's door opening and Celina stepping out before walking toward the front of the vehicle as officers remain close by.

celina-arrest-swiped-08-06-2026

Celina tells TMZ .... she was arrested for driving with a suspended license. She says she has already racked up 10 tickets or citations for the same offense ... and claims the repeat violations are why officers took her into custody this time instead of simply issuing another citation.

Former NFL WR Stedman Bailey Arrested For Allegedly Scoring at the Arcade

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Stedman Bailey mug shot 1
Broward County Sheriff

Forget scoring touchdowns ... cops say former NFL receiver Stedman Bailey was caught scoring at a Florida mall arcade.

According to the arrest report from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, Bailey and a woman named Karina Manderson were drinking at Round1 inside Pembroke Lakes Mall before midnight on July 26 ... when cops say the pair started having sex right at the bar.

Karina Manderson mug shot 1
Broward County Sheriff

Police say surveillance footage showed Manderson bent over the bar with Bailey behind her ... and a witness told cops she saw them having intercourse before telling them to knock it off.

'Love After Lockup' Keith Collier Jail Birds of a Feather Stick Together ... Supports Wife LaTisha

By TMZ Staff
Published
collier kal
LOCKED UP BUT LOCKED IN
Video: 'Love After Lockup' Star Keith Collier Says He'll Stand By LaTisha After Prison Sentence
TMZ.com

"Love After Lockup" stars LaTisha Collier and Keith Collier might be trading places ... but they're going to stick together no matter what.

Keith tells TMZ ... the two are very much a couple -- and he's not going anywhere because LaTisha stood by him when he was behind bars ... and now she might be headed to the slammer.

LaTisha Collier mug scott County Jail
Scott County Jail

Important to note -- we caught up with Keith before LaTisha got out of the joint on Thursday while a judge looks over her appeal after she was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for allegedly scamming clients of her financial firm.

Read More Stories