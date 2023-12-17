Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Drops Into Foxborough ... To Watch Travis Take On the Pats!!!

12/17/2023 9:40 AM PT
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gillette stadium
Getty

Taylor Swift is in Tom Brady country this weekend — once again dropping in to catch Travis Kelce run and catch … hoping for better luck this time around.

The pop star was up and at ‘em early Sunday to catch the Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough … where she swung by Gillette Stadium for all the action, proving to be a loyal NFL fan after attending games the last few weeks.

Of course, she’s obviously there for her boyfriend — but the fact TayTay keeps on coming out (even on the road) is impressive.

Anyway, there’ve been sighting of her all morning … she arrived in a pack of SUVs and was whisked away inside through a private entrance. Looks like she had on some Chiefs gear for this latest outing.

She’ll be in her private suite like she usually is, and cameras will pan to her like always. And yes, we’ll eventually get pics of her cheering on Travis and co. — so stay tuned.

This might actually be the first time T-Swift is seeing Travis since her birthday festivities late last week in NYC — which he missed cause of work. Ya gotta figure they wanna make up for lost time … and also, ya gotta wonder if her good luck charm vibes have run out.

Taylor Swift Cheers At The Chiefs vs. Bills Game
Launch Gallery
Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Bills
Getty

The Chiefs suffered a brutal blow last week against the Bills — but lucky for them, they’re playing the sad sap Pats today … who are fledgling in these final weeks under Bill Belichick. Should be an easy W.

Then again ... you never really know how these things will go, especially if refs screw it up.

Taylor Swift's Chiefs Appearances
Launch Gallery
Swift's Chiefs Appearances
Getty

Anyhoo, it's almost game time -- and Taylor's all ready to wave the pom-poms.

Go team go!!!

Demi Lovato Engaged to Jordan Lutes After Year of Dating

12/17/2023 7:24 AM PT
Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes
Angelo Kritikos/Splash by Shutterstock

Demi Lovato is finally tying the knot ... announcing her engagement to her songwriter beau Jordan Lutes.

Lutes, better known by his stage name Jutes, and Lovato are engaged after just over a year of dating, a rep for the "Heart Attack" singer told People.

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Are Engaged the ring
Angelo Kritikos/Splash by Shutterstock

JL presented DL (who uses she/they pronouns) with a HUGE, pear-shaped diamond ring in a "personal, intimate proposal" before hitting one of her favorite restaurants in L.A. to celebrate with family.

Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes instagram

The happy couple first met in January 2022 when they collaborated on Demi's song "Substance." They stayed just friends for several months before they started dating.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Together
Launch Gallery
Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes Together

Lutes worked extensively on Lovato's album "Holy Fvck," and they celebrated its release in grand style ... by going IG official!

Sorry not sorry to Demi's fans but it seems she's officially off the market ... congratulations you two!!!

Matthew Perry Actor Had Levels of Ketamine Doctors Use for Anesthesia

12/17/2023 6:41 AM PT
ketamine mathew perry
Getty

Matthew Perry had enough ketamine in his system that he could have been rendered incapacitated or unconscious, causing him to drown ... based on autopsy findings.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, Perry's ketamine levels were 3,540 ng/ml. When surgery patients are given anesthesia, ketamine levels are in the 1,000 - 6,000 range, so Perry was in the higher range.

Matthew Perry

In other words, the amount of ketamine in his system was equivalent to the anesthesia some patients get before surgery. Perry could have just become disoriented enough that he drowned.

matthew perry pool he died in
Backgrid

TMZ broke the story, Perry was found dead in his hot tub back in October.

According to the M.E., Perry had been prescribed ketamine for depression and anxiety, although it is also used as a recreational drug. He was taking it every other day, but 6 months ago a new doctor tried to ween him off that regime because he had showed signs of improvement.

Matthew Perry Funeral Service
Launch Gallery
Perry's Funeral Service
Backgrid

The last prescribed dose was a week and a half before his death, and the effects generally only last around 6 hours. So it appears the 54-year-old actor may have taken the ketamine shortly before getting in the hot tub.

Remembering Matthew Perry
Launch Gallery
Matthew Perry Through The Years
Getty

The tragedy here ... had he not been in the hot tub, he could well be alive today.

Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis More Action in the Stands than the Cage at UFC 296!!!

12/17/2023 6:23 AM PT
PRE-FIGHT PREVIEW
UFC

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis had the most memorable fight of the year at UFC 296 ... thing is, it wasn't in the octagon.

Sean was cage-side for the eventing when Du Plessis, who was sitting behind Sean a few rows, started smack-talking him.

Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Sean then got out of his seat and pointed his finger at Du Plessis, as if he were firing a shot. Du Plessis was clearly up for some action, telling Sean with his hands to bring it on.

Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Sean then goes ham, and asks the son of UFC fighter Gilbert Burns to move, which then cleared the path for Sean to jump over a couple rows and start attacking Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

This is all the lead-up to what will probably be an epic fight between the 2 guys next month at UFC 297.

They were also at the UFC press conference Friday, where they had to be separated.

Good promotion!!!

Kim Zolciak Kroy's Lying, I Did Not Cheat on Him!!!

12/17/2023 6:06 AM PT
Kim Zolciak Denies Kroy Biermann's Cheating Allegations
Getty

Kim Zolciak is vehemently denying she cheated on Kroy Biermann, but in the process she may have helped them lift themselves a little out of their financial hole.

11/20/23
TEMPERS FLARE

TMZ broke the story, Kroy went nuts last month after one of their kids called 911 to report a domestic disturbance between their parents. Among other things, Kroy was screaming at cops, complaining they had no money, no house and Kim was cheating on him.

Kim Zolciak Denies Kroy Biermann's Cheating Allegations

She spoke with Celebuzz, where she said, 'The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue," adding, "I vehemently deny any allegations that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous."

She accused Kroy of character assassination and suggested she might even take legal action.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Together
Launch Gallery
Kim And Kroy Together
Getty

Now the money part ... she urged fans to go to her Insta bio to read her statement, and that page is filled with ads, which means money in her/their pocket.

The divorce appears to still be on, but who knows at this point?

Donald Trump Put a Ring Girl On it Ooglin' at UFC 296

12/17/2023 5:56 AM PT
donald trump ring girl
SplashNews.com

Donald Trump showed up to watch one of the most violent knockouts ever in the UFC, but his attention got diverted by a bikini-clad ring girl.

TRUMP'S NIGHT OUT

Trump was there to support one of his die-hard fans, UFC fighter Colby Covington, who ended up losing by decision in the main event to Leon Edwards.

Covington, in true Trump fashion, railed on the results, saying it was reminiscent of the "rigged" 2020 election. He then just got political, saying, "You can delay us but you can’t deny us. He’s going to make America great again. We need these borders secure, we need inflation down and we need America first again. Donald Trump is the only one that’s going to do that again — Trump 2024!”

Celebrities attend UFC 296
Launch Gallery
Celebs at UFC 296!
Getty

A bunch of celebs were on hand, including Mark Wahlberg, Jared Leto, Mario Lopez, Theo Von, Jack Black, Kyle Gass, and Zac Brown.

They all watched as Josh Emmett destroyed Bryce Mitchell with a punch that sounded like someone got hit with a baseball bat.

All in all, a memorable evening.

Stars and Scars You Be the Judge

12/16/2023 12:45 AM PT
Getty

Kanye West has made it clear, he's leading the antisemitism charge, and Jonathan Majors is about to learn his fate from a New York jury. So we gotta ask ...

Kanye West's Antisemitism ...

Kim Should Stop North From Performing W/ Dad ...

Jonathan Majors Should Be ...

Taylor And Travis, 2024

Whose Side You On?

Drew Barrymore Clutching Oprah's Hand

Draymond Green Should Be Allowed To Play Again ...

Celebs Should Not Talk About Exes In Memoirs

I'd Wait Hours In Line For An In-N-Out Burger

Jonathan Majors Trial Strengthens Bond With Meagan

12/17/2023 1:00 AM PT
Getty/AP

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are becoming closer than ever as a result of his assault trial ... and she's a big reason why he's able to push forward through a tough time.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... the trial hasn't only been a tough time for Jonathan, it's also been incredibly challenging for Meagan.

jonathan majors arriving to court today with meagan good
Mega

She was sitting in court for testimony from accuser Grace Jabbari and arguments from the prosecution ... listening to all the negative things they had to say about Jonathan.

We're told Meagan feels Jabbari and the prosecution are peddling BS because it all flies in the face of what she knows about JM.

Grace Jabbari Jonathan Majors in court
Jane Rosenberg

Our sources say Meagan is particularly upset about the text exchanges between Jonathan and Jabbari prosecutors keep bringing up in court. In one message, Jonathan tells Jabbari, "It's just fake," and goes on to tell her she's got a rep for exaggerating, lying and seeking attention.

We're told Meagan now feels Jabbari was manipulative and controlling during her relationship with Jonathan.

AP

By contrast, we're told Meagan is the one keeping Jonathan grounded and centered during the trial.

Our sources say all the challenges brought on by the trial are only serving to strengthen the bond between Jonathan and Meagan, making their love even more resilient.

Jonathan Majors Cuddles Girlfriend Meagan Good
TMZ.com

Another factor ... we're told Jonathan and Meagan's deep faith in God is playing a huge role in helping them navigate the trial.

No matter the verdict, our sources say it's hard to imagine how Jonathan would have coped with it all without Meagan's unwavering support and understanding.

Travis Scott Custom Air Jordans Hit Auction Block ... Wore 'Em At Rolling Loud!!!

12/17/2023 12:50 AM PT
travis scott
Getty/Goldin Composite

Travis Scott's custom Cactus Jack Air Jordan sneakers are up for sale ... he wore the kicks at Rolling Loud, gave them to a fan and now they're being auctioned off.

The stage-worn shoes feature blacked-out Nike Swoosh logos and the rapper's famous Cactus Jack logo, plus branding for Air Jordan and Travis' recent "Utopia" album.

Travis Scott's Shoes From Rolling Loud Munich Up for Auction
Launch Gallery
The Crazy Kicks
Goldin

Travis wore the shoes for his set at the 2023 Rolling Loud Festival in Munich, Germany, where he brought a fan onstage and gifted him the custom Jordans.

The kicks are up for sale through Goldin Auctions' December Pop Culture Auction ... and the bidding runs through Dec. 20 ... so they could make for a cool Christmas gift. The auction house estimates that they could go for around $10k.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Auction owner, Ken Goldin, tells TMZ ... "In an iconic moment in pop culture history, we're excited to see these sneakers hit the auction block. As a sneakerhead myself, it's great to offer a rare opportunity for other collectors to own a custom pair of Air Jordans."

Chad Johnson Tyreek Hill Is NFL's Most Valuable ... His 'MNF' Injury Proves It!!!

12/17/2023 12:40 AM PT
TYREEK WILL BE FINE
TMZSports.com

If Chad Johnson had an NFL MVP vote, he says it'd go to Tyreek Hill ... telling TMZ Sports the injury the wideout suffered this past Monday night showed there's just no one more valuable than him in the league.

The Cheetah was hindered in the first half of Miami's "MNF" game against Tennessee after he was dragged down by an opponent -- and while his leg was being tended to by trainers ... the Dolphins' normally explosive offense suddenly looked stale.

Tua Tagovailoa took a bunch of sacks -- and the long gains that the team had grown used to seeing evaporated out of nowhere.

Johnson tells us none of that is a coincidence ... saying it all showed Tyreek is the one who makes this year's Dolphins team.

"This is why he belongs in the MVP conversation," Johnson said. "I know the MVP is a quarterback award, but what you saw [Monday] night, for two quarters with the absence of Tyreek, is how important he is to that team."

Tyreek Hill monday night titans
Getty

While Hill -- who now has 97 catches for 1,542 yards and 12 TDs this season -- ultimately returned in the second half, the Dolphins fell to the Titans, 28-27.

Johnson said he anticipates Hill's injury will be fine moving forward -- although Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday the receiver will be questionable for this weekend's game against the Jets as he continues to recover.

WE SNEAKIN' INTO THE PLAYOFFS
TMZSports.com

As for Johnson's old team, the Cincinnati Bengals, he was optimistic about their outlook for the rest of the 2023 season -- telling us he fully expects the Jake Browning-led squad to "sneak in" to the playoffs.

Timothée Chalamet Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

12/17/2023 12:30 AM PT
Getty/Alamy

Timothée Chalamet's looks over the years are as sweet as Wonka's creations!

Here is an 18-year-old version of the animated star with an ecstatic grin on his face during the "Nymphomaniac: Volume 1" screening at The Museum of Modern Art back in 2014 (left). This was 3 years before his breakout role in "Call Be By Your Name."

And, nearly a decade later ... the now 27-year-old chocolate-maker has been lookin' like a snack in his newest starring role, playing Wonka (right)!

We know Kylie Jenner has gotten her fix of Timmy's tasty treats ... but the question is ...

Timothée Chalamet ...

Tekashi 6ix9ine Rolls-Royce, Mansion On Chopping Bock To Cover $10M Stripper Injury Judgment

12/17/2023 12:20 AM PT
tekashi 69
TMZ.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine's valuable assets could be on the auction block soon ... in order to satisfy a nearly $10 million judgment against him by a stripper who claims he hit her in the head with a bottle of champagne.

According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, a receiver has been appointed to take control of the rapper's assets -- items like his Rolls-Royce and his Florida mansion -- and sell off whatever is necessary to pay the $9.825 million judgment.

Dancer Alexis Salaberrios got the hefty judgment back in July ... more than 2 years after she initially filed the lawsuit ... but it hasn't been paid, which is why she got the judge to appoint a receiver to liquidate Tekashi's stuff.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Money Shots
Launch Gallery
Tekashi's Money Shots

The receiver has lots of power-- allowed to "break any locks necessary to gain access to any real property."

Gold Rush Cabaret strip club in miami
Gold Rush Cabaret

TMZ broke the story, Tekashi was sued by Alexis in 2021 after allegedly hitting her in the head inside Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami. Her attorney told us he tried hitting someone else for calling him a rat, but he missed and clocked Alexis instead.

tekashi Alexis Salaberrios injury
TMZ.com

According to Salaberrios, the injuries resulted in a trip to the ER, and she had to get several staples to close the wound.

Tekashi's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, scoffed at her claims, saying "It’s an attempt to shake him down."

We've reached out to Tekashi's camp for comment ... so far, no word back.

12/14/23
The Fight Footage

BTW, Tekashi's girlfriend, rapper Yailin La Más Viral, is now also in hot water. As we reported, she was arrested on a felony charge for allegedly assaulting him, after video showed her smacking him repeatedly with a 2x4.

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

12/17/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 8
Launch Gallery
All Mixed Up!
Getty

Right under your nose is a comedic icon -- born and raised in New York City -- and is here to bring you some holiday cheer! Look beyond this famous guy's Christmas tree snout and sniff out the scrambled star!

From "Saturday Night Live" to his long-standing solo gig -- he's quite fond of Christmas, with a handful of festive songs and recently dropping his newest with Meghan Trainor -- the countdown for this late-night talk show host has begun!

Look past the Christmas garland, and take a seat in his guest chair!

Can you guess who he is?

'General Hospital' Star Jack Axelrod Dead at 93

12/16/2023 4:13 PM PT
Jack Axelrod
Everett Collection

Jack Axelrod -- a longtime TV actor most famous from 'General Hospital' -- has died.

His rep confirmed his death to Entertainment Weekly, saying he passed on Nov. 28 in L.A. from natural causes. She adds, "I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family. We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets."

Like we said, Axelrod will likely best be remembered for playing Victor Jerome on 'GH' for 40 episodes back in the '80s ... but he had a long and illustrious career outside of that too.

In addition to lending his services to the famed soap, Axelrod also famously guest starred on 'Grey's Anatomy' in the 2000s for a few episodes, during which he played Charlie Yost opposite Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo.

Other famous shows he'd been in ... 'My Name is Earl,' 'Scrubs,' 'Malcolm in the Middle,' 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' 'The Help,' 'Dallas,' 'Hill Street Blues,' 'Kojak,' 'Dynasty,' 'Night Court,' 'Knots Landing,' 'Murphy Brown,' 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' 'Boy Meets World,' 'Jack & Jill,' 'Dharma and Greg,' 'Star Trek: Voyager,' 'Alias,' 'Frasier,' 'Hawthorne,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'NCIS,' 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Ray Donovan,' 'Modern Family' ... and more.

He was very much so a veteran thespian, and he worked a lot. Axelrod was 93.

RIP

Justin Bieber Carving Out Some Me Time ... Hits the Slopes in CO

12/16/2023 3:01 PM PT
Justin Bieber Snowboarding in Aspen
Launch Gallery
Black Diamond Bieber
Backgrid

Justin Bieber's been out of the spotlight for the majority of the year -- focusing on his own health -- and it looks like he's capping off 2023 going downhill ... literally, that is.

The singer was spotted in Aspen Saturday, where he was snowboarding ... a bit of a tradition for him this time of year. He appeared to be shredding here all by his lonesome, but he did have some company going up the mountain -- chatting up a fellow chairlift rider.

Justin Bieber Snowboarding
Backgrid

JB looked fairly stone-faced and serious cruising down the slopes ... staying up on his two feet and handling himself well. Dude's an avid snowboarder -- so he knows what he's doing.

BTW, his wife Hailey is there in tjown as well ... they jetted on over together on Friday.

Inside Justin Bieber's 'Justice' Tour
Launch Gallery
Inside Bieber's 'Justice World Tour'
Getty

As for Justin, this is just more of the same with him lately -- the guy's been super active when it comes to athletics and other activities ... and he's always hitting the town with Hailey as well. The one thing he isn't doing much of these days ... singing/performing.

Remember, it was way back in March when he officially suspended the rest of his 'Justice' tour dates internationally ... this not too long after pumping the brakes on it all in 2022.

Justin Bieber's Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Justin Bieber's Performance Pics
Getty

He cited mental health concerns ... but he's battling physical ailments on and off for a while now too.

Justin hasn't really shown any signs of wanting to get back onstage or in the studio again either from what we can see -- which makes ya kinda wonder ... is pop stardom behind him?

Kendall Jenner Stylin' & Profilin' Solo in Aspen ... Month+ Without Bad Bunny

12/16/2023 2:01 PM PT
kendall jenner in aspen
Backgrid

Kendall Jenner's been flying solo for a little while now, including this latest trip to Aspen where she's looking damn good -- which begs the question ... where the hell's Bad Bunny?

The supermodel is out in the ritzy Colorado city this weekend, where she's hanging with friends and rolling around town in a lot of very fashionable outfits -- like the one she was wearing Friday night as she cat-walked her way down the street.

kendall jenner in aspen
Backgrid

Looks like she was with pals Lauren Perez and David Waltzer here, and she sure seemed happy ... smiling ear to ear and enjoying their company as photogs flashed away.

Earlier Friday, she was out and about as well ... cruising with a group and holding java.

bad bunny
Backgrid

Nothing new here, per se ... Kendall hits up Aspen every year -- whether it's with family or friends -- but the longer she goes without her boyfriend, the more people have started to wonder if they're off ... frankly, it's been quite a while since we've seen them together.

BB was last spotted/photographed in public back in mid-November ... not long after KJ was shot doing some kind of new snow ad in the streets of L.A. There, he was rolling with just a pal, and was definitely trying to maintain a low profile -- with his hood covering his face.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He hasn't been seen since ... and with the holidays upon us, many are speculating BB and KJ have split -- especially in light of a not-so-cryptic post she threw up around this time.

On Nov. 14, Kendall threw up a shot of sun setting ... and her caption read, "what’s meant for me, will simply find me." As you can imagine, people flooded her comments asking if she and Bad Bunny were dunzo -- but neither of them have commented on it officially.

bad bunny kendall jenner
TMZ.com

Remember, the last time we (or anyone else) saw them side by side was right after Halloween ... when they hit up a breakfast joint near the Beverly Hills Hotel after a rager the night prior, where they were seen leaving together in a car -- shying away from cams.

Before that, they were practically inseparable ... walking all over L.A. together coming across as a full-blown couple -- this after months of dating going all the way back to the spring.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Celebrate in Miami
Launch Gallery
Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Celebrating !!
Backgrid/Mega

If it is over, it was great while it lasted ... and certainly felt like the real deal compared to all of Kendall's other romances over the years. She looked head over heels for this fella.

Granted, they could well still be an item -- BB has a big tour coming up next year, and might be prepping that. That ain't gonna stop people from gossiping in the meantime, though.

Kendall Jenner's Hot Bikini Shots
Launch Gallery
Kendall's Hot Shots

As they say ... yo perreo sola for Xmas. Something like that, anyway.

