Universal Studios Hollywood guests are being urged to check their vaccination status after a person infected with measles visited the theme park last month ... potentially putting others at risk.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the infected visitor was at Universal on July 26. Anyone who was inside the park from 10 AM to 9 PM that day is being advised to make sure they’re protected and watch closely for possible symptoms through August 16.
A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson tells TMZ ... "The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We were recently made aware that a guest with a confirmed case of measles visited Los Angeles County, including our theme park, on July 26, 2026. We are working with the Department of Public Health and are following their guidance."
Mitch McConnell's D.C. home has drawn plenty of eyeballs during his mysterious weeks-long absence ... and it turns out there really was a Senator living there the whole time -- just not Mitch.
Charlieswung by the property Thursday hoping to spot McConnell after his release from a rehabilitation center ... but instead, our intrepid TMZ DC producer stumbled upon Sen. Thom Tillis, who had a key to the place.
When Charlie asked if he was visiting Mitch, Tillis dropped quite the plot twist ... "No, I live here."
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are being called out for allegedly downplaying their role in a Kansas City steakhouse, after being hit with a federal lawsuit ... TMZ has learned.
According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the company 1587 Sneakers, which is suing Travis and Patrick for trademark infringement, scoffed at the NFL stars' claim that they were not official members of the LLC used to launch their steakhouse, 1587 Steakhouse.
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Brauncontinue rolling up their sleeves to help wildfire victims in her Washington hometown ... packing and organizing donations at a local food bank.
TMZ obtained new photos of Sydney and Scooter volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank in Spokane, where they worked alongside other volunteers to sort and prepare donations for families impacted by the devastating fires.
The couple also took photos with volunteers ... and we're told their presence helped lift everyone’s spirits during an incredibly difficult time for the community.
Shamar completely denies doing anything wrong during the alleged November 2024 incident and says he plans to plead not guilty. He insists he had nothing to do with the fight and claims people drag him into situations because of his social media fame.
He claims he didn't know the alleged victim, Quentin McDowell, before that night and insists he'd never been involved in any previous incident with him.
Celina Powellwas arrested Thursday in Miami after police surrounded her bubblegum-pink Lamborghini Urus ... TMZ has learned.
Video obtained by TMZ shows multiple cop cars gathered near a Target in Midtown Miami around 5:40 PM. The footage shows the driver's door opening and Celina stepping out before walking toward the front of the vehicle as officers remain close by.
Celina tells TMZ .... she was arrested for driving with a suspended license. She says she has already racked up 10 tickets or citations for the same offense ... and claims the repeat violations are why officers took her into custody this time instead of simply issuing another citation.
Forget scoring touchdowns ... cops say former NFL receiver Stedman Bailey was caught scoring at a Florida mall arcade.
According to the arrest report from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, Bailey and a woman named Karina Manderson were drinking at Round1 inside Pembroke Lakes Mall before midnight on July 26 ... when cops say the pair started having sex right at the bar.
Important to note -- we caught up with Keith before LaTisha got out of the joint on Thursday while a judge looks over her appeal after she was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for allegedly scamming clients of her financial firm.