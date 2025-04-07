Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot President Trump on Facebook

The Florida man who was arrested for threatening on Facebook to fatally shoot President Trump last week posed for a mug shot after cops cuffed him -- and he looks like an older surfer dude with a 5 o'clock shadow.

Glenn DeCicco, 73, got his 15 minutes of infamy by mugging for the camera as police snapped his booking photo Friday night in Jupiter, FL, where he lives.

Check it out ... DeCicco looks like your average beach-lover, with sandy hair and a bunch of stubble on his face. You would never guess that he'd be the guy responsible for posting assassination threats on social media.

But, that's exactly what cops say DeCicco did ... allegedly posting the words, "Ass-ass-inate!" and "Winning strategy: buy QQQ today, sell SQQQ today; shoot Trump tomorrow."

Play video content JULY 2024

Cops say someone tipped them off to the concerning messages, and they visited DeCicco at his home. Officers say DeCicco seemed agitated while talking about his political views. When cops asked him about the posts, they say he responded, "It was a thought that I had."

Officers then alerted Secret Service agents before taking DeCicco into custody and booking him on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

At his initial court appearance, the judge ordered DeCicco held without bond and directed him to stay away from Trump.

Play video content TMZ Studios