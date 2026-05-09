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Taylor Swift Wears Lacy Dress for London Date Night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Stuns in Lacy LBD for Travis Kelce Date Night

By TMZ Staff
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Taylor Swift wore the complete opposite of bridal white during Friday's date night with Travis Kelce ... instead opting for a silky and sexy LBD!

Check it out -- the power couple stepped out hand-in-hand for dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant, Lucky Cat, on the swanky Bishopsgate street in London. Taylor paired her lacy slip dress with a black trench coat and heels ... keeping her hair away from her face in an updo. She added a pop of color with her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
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The Kansas City Chiefs star looked dapper in a brown set paired with plaid slip-ons and shades.

They've been out and about in London as of late -- on Thursday, they were photographed holding hands as they headed out of Indian cuisine hotspot Gymkhana.

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HINTING AT THE BIG DAY!!!
Video: Travis Kelce Hints To Type Of Wedding He Will Have With Taylor Swift | TMZ TV
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For that date night look, the billionaire pop star opted for a floral dress paired with an oversized blazer, while TK wore a dark gray suit with a black t-shirt layered underneath.

As you know, the pair are rumored to be walking down the aisle very soon ... but it looks like they're saying "I do" to exploring London first!

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