Taylor Swift Wears Lacy Dress for London Date Night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift wore the complete opposite of bridal white during Friday's date night with Travis Kelce ... instead opting for a silky and sexy LBD!

Check it out -- the power couple stepped out hand-in-hand for dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant, Lucky Cat, on the swanky Bishopsgate street in London. Taylor paired her lacy slip dress with a black trench coat and heels ... keeping her hair away from her face in an updo. She added a pop of color with her signature red lip.

The Kansas City Chiefs star looked dapper in a brown set paired with plaid slip-ons and shades.

They've been out and about in London as of late -- on Thursday, they were photographed holding hands as they headed out of Indian cuisine hotspot Gymkhana.

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Hints To Type Of Wedding He Will Have With Taylor Swift | TMZ TV TMZ.com

For that date night look, the billionaire pop star opted for a floral dress paired with an oversized blazer, while TK wore a dark gray suit with a black t-shirt layered underneath.