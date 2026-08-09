Meagan Good Then & Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs, Hot Shots

Are Meagan Good's looks over the years "Good" or great?!

Here is a 19-year-old version of the American actress and model showin' her midriff at a Warner Bros. event back in 2001 (left).

And, more than two decades later, Meagan's still rockin' it, with her toned tummy on display at an event (right).

We know her man Jonathan Majors is majorly into the Good-Good, but the question here is: