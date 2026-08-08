Hollywood Hotties Summer Showdown Who'd You Rather?!
Hollywood Hotties 🍒 Summer Showdown Who'd You Rather?!
Published
Summer 2026 is far from over 'cuz the hotness is just gettin' started y'all! We've paired up the season's top-tier stars -- like Brooks Nader and Liberty Poole -- and we're leaving it all on you ... who are you pullin' for?!
Here's one more sneak peek before you head into the gallery and cast your vote!
Is Leah Kateb giving Emily Ratajkowski a run for her money -- both ladies rockin' a plunging one-suit, but who's comin' out on top?!